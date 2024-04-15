Colin Sahlman is a young American middle and long-distance runner who competes in Cross Country and Marathon events. He grabbed the spotlight after clocking the second fastest timing in NCAA history at the Bryan Clay Invitational in 2024.

The former Newbury Park High star sprinter achieved the lifetime best sprint of his career with the timing of 3 minutes, 33.96 seconds at Azusa Pacific University’s Cougar Stadium on Saturday night and became the second-fastest runner in the history of NCAA.

Sahlman beat Nathan Green from Washington, who finished second with a timing of 3:34.79. He managed to secure the fourth spot in collegiate outdoor history. Craig Engels, a professional competitor sponsored by Nike, came in third at 3:35.46, while the fourth position was secured by Fouad Messaoudi from Oklahoma State, with a timing of 3:36.08.

In 2022, 20-year-old sprinter Sahlman set a new record in the 3,200-meter race at Cougar Stadium, making it the fastest in the history of the NCAA. He also achieved a record of 1 minute and 48.84 seconds in the 800-meter sprint on the same ground, along with other good performances during his senior years in California.

The fastest 1500m sprint record in NCAA history is held by Alabama’s Eliud Kipsang, representing Kenya. He clocked a record timing of 3 minutes and 33.74 seconds in 2022, only five seconds faster than Sahlman's timing. Let's dive into knowing more about his career and achievements so far.

Colin Sahlman's hometown

Born on October 28, 2024, Colin Sahlman hails from California, and he is the son of Michael and Chrystall.

Colin Sahlman's Career

Colin was a member of the National Championship team in 2022. This year, he participated in four meets and finished 60th at the Nuttycombe Invitational. In 2022, he completed an 8000-meter sprint in 23 minutes and 50.4 seconds. He also secured the seventh spot at the Big Sky Conference Championships, with a timing of 23 minutes and 35.9 seconds. Moreover, he was named the Big Sky Freshman of the Year this season.

Top Achievements of Colin Sahlman

He was named the Gatorade State Player of the Year in both track and cross-country events for 2020-21. Sahlman was also presented with the Gatorade Male Athlete of the Year award in 2022. He held the National record in both 3200-meter and 5000-meter sprints.