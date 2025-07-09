Who is competing for team USA at World Aquatics Championships 2025? Full roster ft. Katie Ledecky, Gretchen Walsh

The United States is sending a strong 21 women and 26 men contingent for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships. The women’s section will be headlined by Katie Ledecky, a 26-time World Championships long course medalist, including 21 golds and 5 silver medals.
One of the most decorated swimmers of all time, Ledecky will feature in three events including the 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle, where she holds the world record in the latter two disciplines.
Meanwhile, Gretchen Walsh, a four-time Olympic medalist with two gold and two silver medals, will be vying for podium finishes in four events at the World Aquatics Championships: the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly, and 100m butterfly.
At the 2023 edition, she won three medals, two in relay events including gold in the women’s 4x100m medley, silver in the 4x100m freestyle and a bronze in the 50m butterfly. This time, she will be aiming to capture her first individual gold at the championships.
Besides Ledecky and Gretchen, the squad also consists of other prominent Olympic and World Championships medalists including Torri Huske, Lilly King, Regan Smith, and Kate Douglass among others in the women’s category. Notably, this will be King’s final World Championships as she previously announced that 2025 would be her final competitive season.
In the men’s section, Bobby Finke and Michael Andrew are two of the biggest names for the USA competing at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships. Some other male swimmers to watch out for are Luke Hobson, Shaine Casas and Carson Foster among others.
With that, let’s look at the complete USA roster for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships -
Women’s roster for 2025 World Aquatics Championships
Gretchen Walsh - 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly, 100m Butterfly
Torri Huske - 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle, 200m Freestyle, 100m Butterfly, 4x200m Freestyle
Claire Weinstein - 200m Freestyle, 400m Freestyle, 800m Freestyle
Katie Ledecky - 400m Freestyle, 800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle
Jillian Cox - 1500m Freestyle
Katharine Berkoff - 50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke
Regan Smith - 50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke, 200m Backstroke, 200m Butterfly
Claire Curzan - 200m Backstroke
Lilly King - 50m Breaststroke, 100m Breaststroke
McKenzie Siroky - 50m Breaststroke
Kate Douglass - 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke, 50m Butterfly, 4x100 Freestyle
Alex Walsh - 200m Breaststroke, 200m Individual Medley
Caroline Bricker - 200m Butterfly
Phoebe Bacon - 200m Individual Medley
Emma Weyant 400m Individual Medley
Katie Grimes - 400m Individual Medley
Simone Manuel - 4x100m Freestyle
Erin Gemmell - 4x100m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle
Anna Moesch - 4x100m Freestyle
Anna Peplowski - 4x200m Freestyle
Bella Sims - 4x200m Freestyle
Men’s roster for 2025 World Aquatics Championships
Jack Alexy - 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle
Santo Condorelli - 50m Freestyle
Patrick Sammon - 100m Freestyle
Luke Hobson - 200m Freestyle
Gabriel Jett - 200m Freestyle
Rex Maurer - 400m Freestyle, 400m Individual medley, 4x200m Freestyle
Luka Mijatovic - 400m Freestyle
Bobby Finke - 800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle
David Johnston - 1500m Freestyle
Quintin McCarty - 50m Backstroke
Shaine Casas - 50m Backstroke, 100m Butterfly, 200m Individual Medley, 4x100m Freestyle
Tommy Janton - 100m Backstroke
Jack Aikins - 100m Backstroke, 200m Backstroke
Keaton Jones - 200m Backstroke
Campbell McKean - 50m Breaststroke, 100m Breaststroke
Michael Andrew - 50m Breaststroke, 50m Butterfly
Josh Matheny - 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke
AJ Pouch - 200m Breaststroke
Dare Rose - 50m Butterfly
Thomas Heilman - 100m Butterfly
Luca Urlando - 200m Butterfly
Carson Foster - 200m Butterfly, 200m Individual Medley, 400m Individual Medley, 4x200m Freestyle
Chris Guiliano - 4x100m Freestyle
Destin Lasco - 4x100m Freestyle
Jonny Kulow - 4x100m Freestyle
Henry McFadden - 4x200m Freestyle