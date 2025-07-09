Who is competing for team USA at World Aquatics Championships 2025? Full roster ft. Katie Ledecky, Gretchen Walsh

The United States is sending a strong 21 women and 26 men contingent for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships. The women’s section will be headlined by Katie Ledecky, a 26-time World Championships long course medalist, including 21 golds and 5 silver medals.

One of the most decorated swimmers of all time, Ledecky will feature in three events including the 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle, where she holds the world record in the latter two disciplines.

Meanwhile, Gretchen Walsh, a four-time Olympic medalist with two gold and two silver medals, will be vying for podium finishes in four events at the World Aquatics Championships: the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly, and 100m butterfly.

At the 2023 edition, she won three medals, two in relay events including gold in the women’s 4x100m medley, silver in the 4x100m freestyle and a bronze in the 50m butterfly. This time, she will be aiming to capture her first individual gold at the championships.

Besides Ledecky and Gretchen, the squad also consists of other prominent Olympic and World Championships medalists including Torri Huske, Lilly King, Regan Smith, and Kate Douglass among others in the women’s category. Notably, this will be King’s final World Championships as she previously announced that 2025 would be her final competitive season.

In the men’s section, Bobby Finke and Michael Andrew are two of the biggest names for the USA competing at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships. Some other male swimmers to watch out for are Luke Hobson, Shaine Casas and Carson Foster among others.

With that, let’s look at the complete USA roster for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships -

Women’s roster for 2025 World Aquatics Championships

Gretchen Walsh - 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly, 100m Butterfly

Torri Huske - 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle, 200m Freestyle, 100m Butterfly, 4x200m Freestyle

Claire Weinstein - 200m Freestyle, 400m Freestyle, 800m Freestyle

Katie Ledecky - 400m Freestyle, 800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle

Jillian Cox - 1500m Freestyle

Katharine Berkoff - 50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke

Regan Smith - 50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke, 200m Backstroke, 200m Butterfly

Claire Curzan - 200m Backstroke

Lilly King - 50m Breaststroke, 100m Breaststroke

McKenzie Siroky - 50m Breaststroke

Kate Douglass - 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke, 50m Butterfly, 4x100 Freestyle

Alex Walsh - 200m Breaststroke, 200m Individual Medley

Caroline Bricker - 200m Butterfly

Phoebe Bacon - 200m Individual Medley

Emma Weyant 400m Individual Medley

Katie Grimes - 400m Individual Medley

Simone Manuel - 4x100m Freestyle

Erin Gemmell - 4x100m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle

Anna Moesch - 4x100m Freestyle

Anna Peplowski - 4x200m Freestyle

Bella Sims - 4x200m Freestyle

Men’s roster for 2025 World Aquatics Championships

Jack Alexy - 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle

Santo Condorelli - 50m Freestyle

Patrick Sammon - 100m Freestyle

Luke Hobson - 200m Freestyle

Gabriel Jett - 200m Freestyle

Rex Maurer - 400m Freestyle, 400m Individual medley, 4x200m Freestyle

Luka Mijatovic - 400m Freestyle

Bobby Finke - 800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle

David Johnston - 1500m Freestyle

Quintin McCarty - 50m Backstroke

Shaine Casas - 50m Backstroke, 100m Butterfly, 200m Individual Medley, 4x100m Freestyle

Tommy Janton - 100m Backstroke

Jack Aikins - 100m Backstroke, 200m Backstroke

Keaton Jones - 200m Backstroke

Campbell McKean - 50m Breaststroke, 100m Breaststroke

Michael Andrew - 50m Breaststroke, 50m Butterfly

Josh Matheny - 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke

AJ Pouch - 200m Breaststroke

Dare Rose - 50m Butterfly

Thomas Heilman - 100m Butterfly

Luca Urlando - 200m Butterfly

Carson Foster - 200m Butterfly, 200m Individual Medley, 400m Individual Medley, 4x200m Freestyle

Chris Guiliano - 4x100m Freestyle

Destin Lasco - 4x100m Freestyle

Jonny Kulow - 4x100m Freestyle

Henry McFadden - 4x200m Freestyle

