Who is Conner Mantz? Everything about American long-distance runner who broke national record at Chicago Marathon

Conner Mantz is an American runner who recently made history after breaking the national record at the 47th edition of Chicago Marathon, which was held on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Mantz broke the American record after clocking a remarkable time of 2:04:43.

The 23-year-old finished in fourth place on Sunday by surpassing previous national record of 2:05:38, set by Khalid Khannouchi in 2002. Mantz has previously broke Khannouchi's record with 2:05:08 at the Boston Marathon this year. However, the record wasn't registered due to Boston's downhill, and point-to-point race format.

He withdrew from competing at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, to focus on his record-breaking quest. The long-distance runner bettered his sixth-place finish in 2023, which he bagged after clocking 2:07:47.

Conner Mantz's education

Conner Mantz attended Sky View High School before graduating from the Brigham Young University. While representing BYU, he won the 2020 and 2021 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships.

Conner Mantz's other achievements

Mantz won the marathon event at the 2024 Marathon Team Trials after recording 2:09.05. Along with marathon, the American athlete has also competes in the 5000m, and 10000m events. He also clinched the Half Marathon Championships title in 2021. The following year, he was a winner and runner up at the 20km and km, respectively. Although Mantz pulled out from competing at the Tokyo edition of World Championships, he has gained the experienced of competing at the stage. In 2015, he competed in the men's Individual Cross Country Long Distance in 29th place.

Conner Mantz opens up on breaking the American marathon record

Following the breakthrough win, Mantz reflected on the race, stating that although it was tough, he felt great breaking the record. He expressed his pride in achieving the feat alongside longtime competitor Alex Masai.

"That was a great feeling," Mantz said. "Those last few miles were really tough. And you know, even with ten miles to go, I started doing the math. I was like, what pace do I need to run to make sure I'm under the American record? Fortunately, I got to work with Alex Masai for those last ten miles, and we worked together and unfortunately I couldn't beat him. But I'm very happy for him."

"So it was a great feeling to get the American record, but also to do it with somebody I have known for a long time and competed against. (0:20 onwards)

Mantz competed in the marathon at the 2024 Paris Games, securing eighth place.

