Who is Courtney Lindsey? Meet the track and field athlete who set the world lead in the 200m at the Tom Jones Invitational

Courtney Lindsey is a track and field athlete who specializes in sprinting events. He recently rose to the spotlight after clocking a world-lead performance in the men’s 200m Olympic developmental program at the Tom Jones Invitational 2024.

Lindsey won the event in a sensational time of 19.88s (+1.6 m/s), ahead of Joseph Fahnbulleh (20.06) and Xie Zhenye (20.15), who finished second and third, respectively, in the meet.

The star-studded field also comprised Jereem Richards (20.35), Matthew Boling (20.52), and Josephus Lyles (20.59), who clocked the fourth, sixth, and eighth quickest times over the discipline at the event.

Lindsey's performance makes him one of the athletes to look out for ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024. So let’s explore more about the 25-year-old American sprinter who is making waves in the world of track and field.

Courtney Lindsey’s family and hometown

Lindsey was born on November 18, 1998, in Rock Island, Illinois, where he was also raised. He previously trained at a boxing gym in the Quad Cities, which was managed by his stepfather.

Courtney Lindsey’s education

Lindsey went to Rock Island High School. After starting his first year of college at Iowa Central Community College, he transferred to Texas Tech University in July 2019.

When did Courtney Lindsey turn professional?

Lindsey turned professional with Nike at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in August.

Courtney Lindsey’s notable accomplishments

Courtney Lindsey of Team United States competes in the Men's 200m Heats during day five of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at the National Athletics Centre on August 23, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Representing Texas Tech University, Lindsey clinched three gold medals in the 100m (10.08s), 200m (20.12s), and 4x100m (38.24s meet record) at the Big 12 Championships during the 2023 outdoor season.

He went on to run a then-personal best time of 9.89s to win the 100m finals at the NCAA Outdoor Championship 2023, and placed second in the 200m, clocking 19.86s. During his collegiate days, Lindsey also won the USTFCCCA Mountain Region Track Athlete of the Year in 2023.

At the USA Track and Field Championships 2023 in Eugene, he came third in the 200m event with a personal best time of 19.85s, only behind Erriyon Knighton (19.72s) and Kenny Bednarek (19.82s). There, he finished ahead of big names like Fred Kerley (19.86s) and Christain Coleman (19.95s).

Lindsey was picked in the U.S. squad for the World Athletics Championships 2023 where he reached the semi-finals in the 200m and narrowly missed out on a spot in the finals of the event.