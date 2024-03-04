Who is the gymnastics coach of the Arkansas razorbacks? All about the head coach who is anchoring the team in the NCAA Championships

The Arkansas Razorbacks Gymnastics team is currently coached by Olympic and world champion Jordyn Wieber. The former gymnast began coaching the team in 2019 and is the first Olympic gold medalist to work with a collegiate program.

Wieber had quite an illustrious career as a gymnast, competing on the American National team between 2006 and 2012. The now 28-year-old made her senior debut in March 2011 and went on to win three World Championships medals and the Olympics in the next two years.

In 2013, the American enrolled at the University of California, Los Angeles, and announced her retirement from elite gymnastics in 2015. While Wieber never competed on the collegiate level, her coaching journey began when she volunteered as an assistant coach for the UCLA Bruins between 2017 and 2019.

On April 24, 2019, she was announced as the head coach for the Arkansas Razorback gymnastics team, succeeding Mark Cook.

With the Arkansas Razorbacks, Wieber had enjoyed stellar performances, helping the team maintain an 18-year-long streak of finishing in the top 20. In her time with the Hogs, the Olympian has also guided the team to a new program score record, a program vault record, as well as a program beam record.

Arkansas Razorbacks topple Missouri in stellar outing

The Arkansas Razorbacks started their 2024 on a strong note as they got things going with their highest-ever season-opening score back in January. Now, in their last regular season meet of the year, the Hogs have continued with the same momentum.

On Sunday, the team was up against the No. 13 Missouri, and they managed to beat the Tigers in a truly stunning fashion. Competing on the road, they re-set a program-high score that they'd achieved earlier in this season itself.

Their earlier record was 197.525 which they'd scored against Alabama in January. This time around, the Hogs outside themselves by one-tenths, scoring 197.650.

While competing on Sunday, the Arkansas Razorbacks also set a new program high on the beam of 49.575. The team also outdid their opponents on the vault.

With this, the Razorbacks end their 2024 conference slate at a 4-2-1, marking the most wins for them in eight years. Next, the women in red will take on two-time national champion and No. 1 Oklahoma, on the 10th of March at the Bud Walton Arena.