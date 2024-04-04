Who is Hampton Morris? All about the American weightlifter who broke the world record in 61kg at IWF World Cup 2024

American weightlifter Hampton Morris took the spotlight on Day 3 of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup in Thailand after he broke a senior world record in the 61 kg weight class.

The 20-year-old became the first American in 55 years to set a world record in men's senior competition. Morris lifted nearly a third of his weight, 176 Kilograms (388 pounds), with a clean and jerk to power himself to 2nd place in the 61kg rankings.

He earned the gold medal in the clean and jerk while the overall competition saw him settle for a silver. With a strong hold on second place, Morris is also in line to represent the USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Expand Tweet

Speaking with IWF in an interview, Morris claimed that he knew he could break the world record.

"I knew the world record was a possibility. My coach (his father Tripp) told me that if we knew going into the session that I’d made the Olympic team, we’d just have fun", Morris expressed.

The 20-year-old is coached by his father, Tripp, and holds the Junior clean and jerk world record as well in the 61kg weight class. Notably, Morris lifted a record-breaking 160kg at the 2022 Junior World Weightlifting Championships.

Hampton Morris family and hometown

Hampton Miller Morris was born to Anne Marie and Tripp Morris on February 17, 2004, in Marietta, Georgia. He has one younger sister, 15-year-old Etta Morris.

When did Hampton Morris take up the sport?

Hampton Morris was initially interested in soccer. However, at the age of 10, Morris had become a good weightlifter. He has been trained by his father, Trip Morris, since then, who hasn't received any formal coaching or training in his life.

Hampton Morris' career timeline

IWF World Cup 2024-Day 4

Hampton Morris’ rise to international status kicked off at the 2021 Pan American Weightlifting Championships where he won the gold medal in the 61kg event. At the Junior World Weightlifting Championships in the same year, he won silver in the 61kg weight class.

The next year saw him win gold at the 2022 Junior Championships where he also set a Junior World Record with a 160kg weight lift. Morris clinched the Pan American Championship gold medal at the 2023 senior games with a 163kg weight lift.

At last year’s Pan American Weightlifting Championships, Morris won his third consecutive gold in the 61kg weight class. Later, at the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships, he became the first American to win a gold medal at a World Championship since 1972.