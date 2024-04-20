Who is J’den Cox? Everything about the two-time World Champion who announced his retirement at the U.S Olympic team Trials 2024

J’den Cox is an American wrestler who secured Olympic and five World Championships medals in his career. He recently stepped down from the sport at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

At the 2024 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials, J’den Cox advanced to the semifinal round to face the Ohio State wrestler Kollin Moore in the 97 kg Challenge. However, the Missouri wrestler fell short of earning a spot to compete at the world's most glorious sports event in Paris this year after failing to make it to the finals.

After the 97kg challenging bout, Cox took a final bow, displaying the universal sign of retiring from wrestling. The 29-year-old kneeled on the mat to untie his shoes, embracing the applause and standing ovation from fans present at the Bryce Jordan Center in Pennsylvania.

Cox left the shoes in the middle of the mat before stepping down. The two-time world champion hugged his coach Kevin Jackson before gracefully exiting the wrestling arena.

On that note, let's explore more about J'den Cox.

J’den Cox's family and hometown

Born to Michael and Cathy Cox, both musicians, Cox was born and raised in Missouri, U.S. He has two brothers Zach and Drae, and a younger sister Chai.

When did J’den Cox take up the sport?

Cox took up wrestling at the age of four. He began training under Mike Eierman in 2006 until he joined the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado in 2018.

J’den Cox's College career

J’den Cox secured three NCAA Championships titles in the 197 lb category in 2014, 2016, and 2017. Cox competed for the Missouri Tigers, entering as the No.2 seed in the 2014 NCAA Championships. He defeated Nick Heflin to secure his first championship title and was named 2014 MAC Wrestler of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

He dominated Morgan McIntosh to clinch the second title in 2016 and was again named MAC Wrestler of the Year. He concluded his collegiate career following his exploit at the 2017 NCAA Championships after a stunning 28-0, securing the MAC Wrestler of the Year for the third time.

J’den Cox's other achievements

At the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, Cox secured a bronze medal in the men's 86kg category after his bout with Selim Yasar.

He secured two consecutive gold medals in the 92 kg category at the world championships in 2018 and 2019 after defeating Ivan Yankouski and Alireza Karimi, respectively. Cox secured a silver at the 2022 World Championships. He has been a two-time Pan American champion.

"I can look back on my life and have no regrets" - J’den Cox expresses his thoughts on retirement

J'Den Cox competes in the 85kg freestyle match at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Wrestling Trials in Iowa City.

After announcing his retirement from the spot, J'den Cox shared the thoughts that led to the decision, highlighting his deep respect for the sport.

In an interview with GOhioCasts, he stated that losing to the opponents he bested in the past was a sign to step away from the sport.

"I feel like once we start dropping the ball against guys that we won against and everything I think it's time to step away," J’den Cox said. "I have a lot of respect for this Sport and for the guys that do it and if I'm not competing to my best…um it's time to walk away."

Further, the 29-year-old expressed that retiring from the sport was a tough call but conveyed his satisfaction with having a remarkable career.

"It's hard but at the same time I've been blessed with a great career like I said I told some else you know when I'm old and decrepit you know and I'm rocking in my rocking chair I can look back on my life and have no regrets."

