Jessie Diggins has claimed victory in the Women's 20km Mass Start Free, winning the Coop FIS Cross-Country World Cup 2023-24 overall Crystal Globe. She was the first non-European to win the overall title three years ago, and now again claiming her second Overall Crystal Globe.

Diggins, 32, said her only goal was to go out and have the most fun. She is really proud of how the season ended. The three-time Olympic medalist said:

"I wanted to finish with nothing left...when I do that, I can walk away proud. I wanted to make the techs proud so they could see I was skiing a gusty race. Now I'm ready to go home." (Faster Skier)

Diggins, from Afton, Minnesota, is one of the world's most dominate and successful cross country skiers. She started her international career in 2011 via the World Championship team in Holmenkollen.

According to US Ski and Snowboard, Diggins and her teammate Kikkan Randall won the team sprint at the World Championships. She bagged another World Champs medal in 2015:

"Then the iconic Olympic gold at the 2018 PeyongChang Olympic Winter Games."

She won the 2023 World Championships and US's first-ever individual gold medal.

Jessie Diggins says it was the coolest World Cup ever

Jessie Diggins at theFIS Nordic World Ski Championships Planica - Cross-Country Women's 10km Individual Start Free

Diggins believes that all her dreams have come true. She shared that it's been a hard year, but it has been special. Diggins took to Instagram to share her achievement and gratitude with her fans and followers.

She said:

"Never getting over this - the love, the passion for this sport, the community all coming together, this team." This one weekend changed things in a big way for American skiing, and to every single person who helped make this a reality...thank you, from me and every American skier past, present and future!"

Diggins pointed out that the last warm-up lap, before the race started on Sunday, was the most incredible ski of her life and the most emotional. About the race, she said that she wanted to make it hard, push hard and leave it all out there. Jessie Diggins shared that Minneapolis was the highlight of her career:

"It was the coolest World Cup I've ever been a part of." (Fast Skier)

The American skier is involved within the ski community and is the spokesperson for the Emily Program.