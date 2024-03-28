Who is Leo Neugebauer? All about the 23-year-old German who set 3rd best decathlon opening-day record in NCAA history at Texas Relays

NCAA champion Leo Neugebauer led the multi-events on Day 1 of competition at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays 2024 in Austin. He had a great start and won four of the five opening events.

Neugebauer, who is from Gorlitz, Germany, made his senior debut at the 2023 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon in the US. He also shattered the NCAA Championships and Jurgen Hingsen's 39-year-old German record in 2023.

He moved to the US in 2019 and joined the University of Texas to major in Economics. Neugebauer has made his mark in the United States as an aspiring athlete. In 2023, he won the decathlon at the NCAA Championships in Austin, with a collegiate record of 8836, and moved eighth on the world all-time list.

And now, Neugebauer, 23, is keen on breaking records at the Texas Relays. He started the day off with a 100m run in 10.74 seconds, went onto the long jump, shot put, and finally the high jump. He also ran the 400m at an impressive 47.99 seconds. Neugebauer achieved a great head of 645 points, ready for Day 2.

His score of 4,620 points, is the third-highest Day 1 total in NCAA's history. Moreover, the young athlete is ahead of his collegiate record.

This is the result and records of Day 1 of Texas Relays:

Day 1 results

World-Track and Field highlighted on X (formerly Twitter) that Neugebauer is leading Texas Relays 2024 multi-events alongside Jenelle Rogers:

Neugebauer is ranked third in men's decathlon in current world positions. So far in 2024, he has been named USTFCCCA Indoor National Field Athlete of the Year, USTFCCCA South Central Region Field Athlete of the Year, USTFCCCA Indoor First Team All-American - Heptathlon, and NCAA Heptathlon Champion (UT Record).

Leo Neugebauer is good at everything

Leo Neugebauer at the European Athletics U20 Championships Boras 2019 - Day 2

Leo Neugebauer, who is the German record holder in the decathlon and indoor heptathlon, was pretty good in the German athletics program for kids. He told Olympics.com that youngsters initially start with three events.

Neugebauer said:

"Youngsters start off with three events, then five and seven, finding out where they excel exactly before picking their individual events."

The track and field athlete added:

"I was just always pretty good at everything a little bit, and it wasn't really worth it for me to focus on one single event."

Leo Neugebauer's father, who is a soccer player from Cameroon, said that the 23-year-old tried his hands at everything and transitioned to full decathlon. He joined the athletics club LG Leinfelden-Echterdingen in Germany. Neugebauer also participated in the German Junior Athletics Championships.

