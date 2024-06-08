Who is Louie Hinchliffe? All about the Briton who ran below 10.00s barrier to become first European to win men's 100m at NCAA Championships

Louie Hinchliffe is a British sprinter who recently won the Men's 100m event at the 2024 NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene. During this process, the Sheffield native also became the first European track and field athlete to win the 100m event at the NCAA Championships.

The 21-year-old was spot on from the word go during the race as he registered a run time of just 9.95 seconds to clinch the gold medal. This also made him just the seventh athlete from his school (University of Houston) to win the Men's 100m title.

Favour Ashe from Auburn University finished second to Hinchliffe with a run time of 9.99 seconds while Kanyinsola Ajayi (Auburn University) finished third on the podium in 10.01 seconds.

Following this amazing victory, the 21-year-old expressed his thought process before and during the race in a post-match interview. He said:

"It was just a fight to the end. The minute the gun went off, it was just full throttle. I gave it everything today, it’s what I’ve been working for the whole year. It means a lot.”

With all this said, let's explore more about the 21-year-old runner from Sheffield.

Louie Hinchliffe: Family and Hometown

Hinchliffe was born on July 18, 2022, in Sheffield, South Yorkshire metropolitan county. His father is from Rotherham and his mother is from the Asian country of the Philippines.

Louie Hinchliffe: Educational details

Hinchliffe completed his schooling at the Notre Dame High School in Sheffield. Following this, the 21-year-old was admitted to Lancaster University where he studied Business and IT. Hinchliffe later was admitted to the Washington Washington State University and then moved to the University of Houston in Texas during his sophomore year.

It is during his tenure at the University of Houston that he received training from the nine-time Olympic gold medalist, Carl Lewis who is currently working as the track and field head coach in the university. Besides, the Sheffield native is also a part of the Dearne Athletic Club in Sheffield.

Louie Hinchliffe: Other achievements of the sprinter

Besides, his amazing performance in Eugene at the 2024 NCAA Championships, Hinchliffe also reached the semifinals at the 2021 edition of the U20 European Championships.

He also qualified in the Men's 100m event during the European Athletics Championships 2023. Besides, Hinchliffe is also currently the sixth fastest British sprinter in the Men's 100m event courtesy of his performances at the 2024 NCAA Championships.

