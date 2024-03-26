Who is Michaela Rose? Everything about LSU's new star prodigy who broke the 600 meter collegiate record in their home-outdoor schedule

LSU athlete Michaela Rose recently claimed the 600-meter collegiate record when she clocked 1:25.75 in the Keyth Talley Invitational at Bernie Moore Track Stadium. She broke Avi'Tal Wilson-Perteete's record of 1:28.02 which was set in 2022.

This is Rose's second collegiate record of the year, with the first being the 600-yard at the Corky Classic track and field meet in Texas, where she ran the time of 1:16.76. LSU Track & Field highlighted Rose's achievement on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

"Michaela Rose broke her second collegiate record of the year on Saturday as the Tigers won 15 events at the Keyth Talley Invitational."

Expand Tweet

Last month, Rose emerged with the second-fastest time ever in NCAA history in the 800m at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational, where she recorded a time of 1:59.49.

Rose, 20, is a junior who runs for the LSU Tigers track and field. The young athlete is the 800m NCAA National Champion 2023 and was recognized as the 2021-22 SEC Freshman Runner of the Year, and LSWA Women's Track Athlete of the Year.

Rose, who is also a World U20 Championships bronze medalist, bagged her third NCAA medal at the NCAA Indoor Championships earlier this month.

Michaela Rose wants to keep track and field fun

Michaela Rose at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

Rose, born in Hampton, has always loved track and field. She told Suffolk News Herald that she has been running since the age of four. The Louisiana State University's athlete comes from a family of runners. Her parents, as per 13 News Now, ran in college, and both her siblings are also runners.

Rose revealed that homeschooling allowed her to focus more on personal training. She said:

"You have a little bit more flexibility because it's not like in the time constraints of being in a school building for seven hours. I feel like I was able to do more personal training, like core work."

She added:

"I was able to do meditative stretching, and that really advanced my physical abilities."

Moreover, Rose emphasized on keeping track and field "fun" and said that:

"I really think it's very important that you keep track and field fun. The moment it stops getting fun, that's when you can start losing your edge because it's a job or it's I want to win." (via Suffolk News Herald)

Specializing in the 800m run, Rose has won the 800m at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championship 2019 and also competed at the AAU Junior Olympic Games 2019.