Who is Oblique Seville? Everything about the Jamaican athlete who defeated Noah Lyles at the Racers Grand Prix

Oblique Seville is a Jamaican sprinter, who recently made the headlines after defeating the 2023 World Athletics Championship gold medalist Noah Lyles in the 100m. He achieved the feat at the 2024 Racers Grand Prix held on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the Jamaican National Stadium in Kingston.

Seville topped the event after clocking a striking time of 9.82 seconds to surpass America's beloved sprinter Lyles, who clocked 9.85 seconds. Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala settled in third place with 10.02 seconds. The Jamaican's victory time marked the personal best of his career along with the world lead and meeting record.

At the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Seville proved his prospects by contributing to the national squad's victory in the 4x100m relay, securing a bronze medal.

At the 2024 Adidas Atlanta City Games held on May 18 in Georgia, he showed his potential after clinching the top place in the 200m. He clocked 19.96 seconds to leave behind Jereem Richards and Elija Godwin, who registered 20.04 and 20.47 seconds, respectively.

When did Oblique Seville take up the sport?

Seville began his athletics career as a young prodigy at Cedar Valley Primary and Junior High in St Thomas. He then joined Holmwood Technical and later Calabar High School intending to eventually train under Usain Bolt's coach, Glen Mills. Seville currently trains under Mills at the Racers Track Club.

Oblique Seville's rise as a sprinter

Oblique Seville rose to fame after his stunning display of athletic abilities at the 2019 CARIFTA Games in George Town, Cayman Islands, where he secured two gold medals. The Jamaican sprinter clinched a gold medal in the men's 100m event after clocking a time of 10.24 seconds. He also helped the national squad to secure the top place in the 4x100m relay event.

Other achievements of Oblique Seville

After his remarkable feat at the 2019 CARIFTA Games, he became the U20 national champion in the 100m after registering a time of 10.13 seconds in Kingston. In the same year, he finished second at the Pan American U20 Championships, posting 10.21 seconds.

He secured third place at the 2020 Jamaican Olympic Trials in June, finishing behind Tyquendo Tracey, and Yohan Blake, and made his way to the semifinals in Tokyo. At the 2022 and 2023 World Athletics Championships, he finished fourth in the 100m.

In March 2024, Seville clocked a world-leading time of 20.17 in the 200m at Velocity Fest 14 held at the National Stadium in Kingston.