Who is Owen Powell? All about the athlete who broke the U.S. High School Indoor Mile record

Owen Powell is one of the top high school distance runners in the United States. A senior at Mercer Island High School in Washington, he made history on February 21, 2025, by running a 3:56.66 mile at the BU Terrier DMR Challenge, setting a new national high school indoor record.

Throughout his high school career, the young runner consistently delivered exceptional performances, winning multiple state championships. In 2024-2025, he was named Gatorade Washington Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.

Who is Owen Powell?

How did Powell begin his journey?

Powell discovered his passion for running in sixth grade after spending two weeks in a track club during elementary school. Before fully committing to the sport, he played basketball and soccer while growing up in Eugene, Oregon. At age 11, Powell shifted his focus to running, influenced by his parents, Maurica and Andy Powell, who were both accomplished runners and collegiate coaches.

Powell Education

Powell is a senior at Mercer Island High School in Washington. He has maintained a 3.68 GPA. Powell is committed to the University of Washington, where his parents, Maurica and Andy Powell, are coaches.

Owen Powell family

The dominant high school runner is the son of Andy and Maurica Powell. Both of his parents have a history in track and field, having competed collegiately at Stanford University. They currently serve as coaches at the University of Washington, with Andy Powell as the director and Maurica Powell as the Head Coach of the track and field program.

Powell's achievements

In 2023, Owen Powell won the Washington 3A State Championship in the 1,600 meters. His success continued into 2024, where he set a new Washington state record in the 800 meters with a time of 1:48.60 at the Portland Track Festival.

Powell also excelled in the mile, running 4:02.04 at the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays, securing a second-place finish and earning a top-10 national ranking. He also had an impressive performance at the Arcadia Invitational in the 3,200 meters, where he clocked 8:41.03.

At the State level, Powell defended his title in the 1,600 meters while also claiming championships in the 800 meters and cross country. His consistent dominance made him one of Washington's most successful high school runners.

In 2025, Owen Powell earned recognition as the Gatorade Washintong Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.

