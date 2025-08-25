Who is Rin Keys? Everything about the first U.S. Rhythmic Gymnast to secure a medal at the World Championships

Rin Keys is an American gymnast who became the first athlete from the nation to secure a medal at the World Championships. She achieved this feat at the 2025 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, which are scheduled from August 20 to 24 at Arena Carioca 1 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Keys earned a silver medal in the ball event. She posted a remarkable score of 29.050 points to follow Germany's Darja Varfolomeev and surpass Italy's Sofia Raffaeli, who scored 29.850 and 28.750 points, respectively. The USA team, which included her, finished in 12th place on the all-around event on Saturday.
Early life of Rin Keys
Keys was born in Japan on September 23, 2008, and currently resides in Porter Ranch in the City of Los Angeles, California. She is a two-time USA national all-around champion, achieving the feat consecutively in 2024 and 2025. The American rhythmic gymnast also dominated the junior national all-around event in 2023. Keys is currently training at the Burlo Gymnastics, a training centre run by Yevgeniya Burlo, a former Belarusian gymnast.
Rin Keys' achievements as a Junior gymnast
Keys joined the national team in 2021. Two years later, she went on to record her first historic feat by becoming the first U.S. athlete to win a medal at the 2023 FIG Rhythmic World Championship, held in Cluj Napoca, Romania. With this breakthrough achievement, she was the first to win the medal at either the Junior or Senior level.
Keys bagged a bronze medal in the clubs event in Romania after gathering 29.400 points, landing behind Liliana Lewinska of Poland and Taisiia Onofriichuk of Ukraine, who listed 30.950 and 29.750, respectively.
Rin Keys' achievements as a senior gymnast
Keys started competing in the senior circuit in 2024. At the 2024 Gdynia Rhythmic Stars in Poland, she topped the ball, clubs, and ribbon events. Later that year, she represented the nation at the 2024 Senior Pan American Championships, held in Guatemala, and dominated the clubs.
At the same tournament, she also secured silver medals in team, all-around, and ball events. The 16-year-old gymnast showed her remarkable skills and domination at the 2025 Senior Pan American Championships in Asuncion, Paraguay, leading the team, all-around, ball, and clubs events.