"Who’s gonna tell this little girl"- Joscelyn Roberson gets emotional as she reacts to her childhood video amid competing in NCAA season

Joscelyn Roberson penned a note for her younger self as she posted a throwback video of competing in a gymnastics event. Roberson started her college gymnastics career at the University of Arkansas after her trip to the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Joscelyn Roberson was a traveling alternate alongside Leanne Wong, and the duo didn't get an opportunity to compete on the global stage. However, they were the biggest supporters of their teammates, cheering them on from the sidelines. After the 'Golden Girls' walked home with the gold, Roberson participated in the Gold Over America tour with them before shifting her attention to college gymnastics.

She signed her Letter of Intent in November 2023 and debuted with the Razorbacks in January 2025. She unfurled her prowess in her first NCAA meet on January 11, co-winning the all-around title with Ohio State's Tory Vetter. Recently, in a clash with Georgia Gymnastics, she posted a career-high on vault with 9.900.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared a throwback video of herself competing in a gymnastics event as a little girl. The 19-year-old emotionally expressed how she fell in love with college gymnastics.

"Who’s gonna tell this little girl she’s competing in the competition that made her fall in love with college gymnastics. This was 12 years ago when I was asked to be the pre-meet little show," the caption read.

Roberson was part of the US women's gymnastics team at the 2023 World Championships. Her scores helped her team qualify for the finals as winners, but she suffered a heartbreaking fall during the vault warmup and thus missed the team finals.

Joscelyn Roberson experienced an NBA trip before her gymnastics debut with the Arkansas Razorbacks

Joscelyn Roberson at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships - (Source: Getty)

Joscelyn Roberson competed on the Gold Over America tour till November 2024 before spending the holiday season with friends, family, and close ones. After ushering in the New Year, she attended the Houston Rockets game to shoot the first shot. On receiving the honor, she took to her Instagram to post a couple of photos with the caption reading:

"Last week I went Houston to shoot the first shot for the Rockets! I had so much fun and it was so amazing being back in H town for the day. Thank you to the Rockets for hosting me!!"

Roberson joined WCC in 2022 to train alongside the gymnastic great, Simone Biles. Her mother shifted her employment to Texas to support her daughter's career endeavors.

