Who is Selena Harris? Everything to know about the UCLA sophomore gymnast who won Pac-12 Gymnast of the year

UCLA sophomore Selena Harris, who was the 2023 Freshman of the Year, has been named the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year. She led the UCLA gymnastics team to a total of 10 All-Pac-12 honors in all four events, as well as the all-around.

Harris also won three individual titles at Pac-12, an all-around record, bars, and vault. The artistic gymnast earned four perfect 10s this season, three on the vault, one on the uneven bars, and five in her career so far. Moreover, Harris leads the UCLA Bruins team with 28 event victories.

UCLA Gymnastics highlighted Harris' achievement on X (formerly Twitter). It said:

"For the second year in a row, @selena_harriss is a first-team All-Pac-12 honoree on EVERY event and the all-around."

Harris, 20, is also the UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week for the second consecutive week (March 18-24). This was just her second season and she helped her team, the Bruins achieve second place in the Pac-12 Women's Gymnastics All-Conference 2024.

Selena Harris is destined for greatness, wants to be her best all the time

Selena Harris competes on floor exercise at Pauley Pavilion on February 19

Harris, a Las Vegas native, looks set to make her name amongst the top gymnasts after having displayed her natural abilities and talent in gymnastics at just five years of age.

Her mother Harris-Miranda told the Daily Bruin in January that:

"The coach right away picked up on it...and so he sent her (Selena) home with a note saying she might be good for gymnastics."

Janelle McDonald, head coach of the UCLA Gymnastics team, said Selena wants to be at her best all the time. She said:

"she's (Selena) coming into the gym, and she's like, 'Okay, where's my half 10th deduction?' Because she's seeing 9.95s on a lot of events, and so, 'Where's my half-10th reduction? What do I need to do?'" (via Daily Bruin)

Harris believes the pressure will not deter her from competition. She said:

"I love competing. It's my favorite thing ever. I just feel like my brain just shuts off, and I just enjoy every second I'm out there."

Harris first made a mark for herself when she won the Junior A national champion on vault in 2017. Now with the first-team All-Pac-12 in the all-around in her kitty, the 7x All-American is one to look out for.