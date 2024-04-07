Who is Skyler Franklin? Everything about the 16-year-old who became the fastest 400m sophomore in US History

Skyler Franklin has become the fastest 400m sophomore in US History finishing first in the event. The 16-year-old athlete was an age group champion as she grew up and secured multiple AAU Junior Olympic awards and even two All-American honors indoors at Nike Indoor Nationals.

Skyler Franklin began as a cheerleader when she was nine and then moved to track, but it did not take off so smoothly in the beginning. The turning point in Franklin’s career was at Rynearson Stadium in MI, where she clinched third place in the 100m and 200m race and came out victorious in the 400m round.

The 16-year-old athlete kept on showing great expectations as she got second in the USATF JO Nationals 200m race and fourth in the 100m. In Franklin’s eighth grade, she gained victory in the Adidas Outdoor Nationals 200m and 400m race and got second in the 200m race held in the Louie Bing Invitational during her ninth grade.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Franklin on Saturday, April 7, she admitted that she is so excited about her new win.

“I am now the fastest sophomore in US History! I can’t believe I just ran 51.66”

She also added some encouraging words in the comments section as a reply:

“Trusting God's Plan, trusting my coaches’ Process, trusting My Own Purpose, Equals persistent Progress, these are the rules I train by……I am Skyler Franklin”

As the fastest 400m sophomore in US History, Franklin has hit another milestone and is looking forward to greater achievements in the coming months.

Skyler Franklin’s impressive run in Florida in 2023

In addition to her recent performances, Skyler Franklin, the fastest 400m sophomore in US History also participated in the 2023 Florida Championship season Last Chance Meet in Coral Springs, clocking 53.37 seconds there.

The 16-year-old athlete was the fourth fastest freshman at the event since the establishment of Florida High School, achieving 11.59 in the shorter sprints and winning the 100m race, thereby also ranking her as the fifth fastest student since the school's establishment.

In Florida, Franklin stood as the preferred one in the 400m race amidst other powerful girls. After competing in Brooks PR Invitational’s 400m postseason event and securing second, Franklin went ahead to join the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships and clinched first in the 200m race and third in the 400m.