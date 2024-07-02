Who are Suni Lee's parents? All about Yeev Thoj and John Lee

Suni Lee was born on March 9, 2003, in Saint Paul, Minnesota to Yeev Thoj. Her mother Yeev Thoj is a healthcare worker and a refugee from Laos, who immigrated to the United States during her childhood.

Suni Lee is of Hmong descent and was raised by John Lee alongside Yeev Thoj. John Lee isn't Suni's biological father. However, both share a very close bond as the Olympian has spent her childhood with John.

John Lee is Yeev Thoj's long-time partner and has taken care of Suni since the age of two. The 21-year-old American gymnast also has three half-siblings. She has two step-siblings as well from John Lee's marriage to his first wife.

Both her parents supported her since childhood to take up a career in gymnastics. Her father John Lee played a crucial role in guiding the Olympic champion to take up gymnastics and used to teach her how to do flips in their backyard in the United States.

Suni Lee began practicing at the age of six at home. Her father, John, couldn't afford a balance beam so he made one in their backyard to help Suni Lee practice.

Suni competes in women's artistic gymnastics and trains at Little Canada in Minnesota under the guidance of head coach Jess Graba and assistant coach Alison Lim.

Lee made her junior international debut in 2015 and served the junior United States team until 2018. In March 2019, she made her senior team debut for the United States at the City of Jesolo Trophy in Italy.

The Saint-Paul-born athlete won three medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for the United States. She won a gold medal in the All-around event, a silver in the team event, and a bronze medal on Uneven bars.

The 21-year-old athlete also clinched three medals at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in 2019 - a gold medal in the team event, a silver on floor exercise and a bronze medal on Uneven bars.

She also represented her college team Auburn Tigers between 2022 and 2023. At the 2022 NCAA Championships, Suni won a gold medal on the Balance Beam and a silver medal in the All-Around event.

Suni Lee's 2024 season: How has the American gymnast fared so far?

Suni Lee started the 2024 gymnastics season at the Winter Cup in late February. She had a horrific run in the competition, finishing 26th on the uneven bars and 13th on the balance beam.

Later, in the American Classic, she secured 11th place in the vault. The 21-year-old gymnast clinched the gold medal on the balance beam. Suni won another gold medal in balance beam at the 2024 U.S. Classic.

In late May, the American gymnast bagged the silver medal on the balance beam at the United States National Gymnastics Championships. She secured fourth place in the all-around and uneven bars event.

Suni Lee competed in four events in the recently concluded U.S. Olympic Trials. She secured first place on uneven bars, second in the all-around event, fifth on the balance beam and seventh on floor exercise.

