Who is Torrie Lewis? Everything about the 19-year-old Aussie athlete who beat Sha'Carri Richardson at the Xiamen Diamond league

Torrie Lewis is a 19-year-old athlete from Australia who made headlines by beating Sha'Carri Richardson at the Xiamen Diamond League.

Richardson was the fan favorite going into the 200m event of the tournament, especially with the prowess she has shown in recent years. However, she faced a shocking upset at the hands of Lewis who dominated the event registering a run time of 22.93 seconds.

Even though Lewis was running in the less favored lane nine she displayed spirited greet and determination to register her first-ever win at the Wanda Diamond League series.

Richardson fell short of the top spot by a whisker in his first individual run of the season as she registered a run time of 22.99 seconds. Britain's Tamara Clerk finished third in 23.01 seconds.

With all this said let's dive into the journey of the 19-year-old Australian track and field athlete.

Torrie Lewis' family and hometown

Torrie Lewis (right)

Lewis was born on January 8, 2005, in Nottingham, England to a Jamaican father and Scottish mother. Her mother's name is Wendy. At the age of six, Lewis moved with her mother to Australia where they resided in New South Wales.

When did Torrie Lewis' take up track and field?

Previews - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

ewis was a very talented gymnast from a very early age and had also won numerous titles such as the Hunter and State titles. Between the age of 8 and 10, Lewis shited her entire career focus towards athletics after she enjoyed substantial success at the junior athletics level.

Torrie Lewis education

Lewis at the 2024 Maurie Plant Meet Melbourne

Lewis moved to Queensland several years after her move to Australia where she took admission into St. Peters Lutheran College. Later on, she also completed a software engineering degree from Griffith University in Southern Queensland.

Achievements of Torrie Lewis

Lewis at the 2024 Australian Athletics Championships

Lewis has had a short yet effective career till now. The 19-year-old already has bagged some major achievements in a very short period. At just 16 years of age, Lewis registered a run time of 11.33 seconds in a 100m event which made her the third fastest U18 woman in the world.

Last year Lewis clinched the Australian national title in 100m and 200m events at the Australian Athletics Championships. She was also a part of the 4*100m relay team that registered the national record in the event with 42.94 seconds at the Sydney Track Classic.

Last month Lewis again won gold at the 200m event of the Australian Athletics Championships with a personal best run time of 22.94 seconds.

