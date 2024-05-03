Who will Sha'Carri Richardson compete against at the Prefontaine Classic 2024? Exploring the American's top threats in Eugene 

Sha'Carri Richardson is set to compete at the Prefontaine Classic 2024, and the American will have her work cut out as she aims to climb onto the top step of the podium. For the 100m World Champion, her outing in Eugene will mark her third Diamond League competition of the year.

Her season debut for the Olympic year came at the Xiamen Diamond League, where she was pipped by 19-year-old Australian teenagerTorrie Lewis by 0.03.seconds in the 200m final.

Next, the two-time World Champion competed in Shanghai, and slipped further down the podium, settling for third place as she was outrun by both Brit Daryll Neita and compatriot Anavia Battle.

Now, as she steps out onto the Hayward Field on May 25th, Sha'Carri Richardson will have to work her way through a packed field in order to make her way back to the top. With that, here are the American’s biggest threats on home ground:

Sha'Carri Richardson vs Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith

Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith will prove to be one of the biggest obstacles Sha’Carri Richardson will have to battle in getting to the top of the podium. The 35-year-old is a two-time World Championships silver-medalist and holds a 6-3 lead in the 100m head-to-head between her and Richardson.

However, the American has improved incredibly over the last couple of years and when she stormed to gold at the 2024 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Ta Lou-Smith finished outside of the podium.

Sha'Carri Richardson vs Julien Alfred

Another difficult opponent that Sha’Carri Richardson will have to fend off at the Prefontaine Classic is Julien Alfred. The Saint Lucian youngster has had an electric start to her 2024, storming to the 60m gold at the Glasgow World Indoor Championships.

In the 100m, Richardson and Alfred are one each in their head-to-head, but the American holds a faster personal best at 10.65 compared to her counterparts’ 10.81.

How to watch Sha'Carri Richardson in action at the Prefontaine Classic?

Sha'Carri Richardson will be in action at the University of Oregon at 2:42 PM PT on the 25th of May. Fans in America excited to watch the 24-year-old in action can tune in to NBC and Peacock for a livestream of the competition.

Tracks and field enthusiasts who are intent on watching the race live can find tickets on the official Diamond League page, with prices starting from $25.