Why is the Boston Marathon so popular? Exploring all the reasons contributing to the popularity of the world's oldest marathon

The Boston Marathon is said to be one of the oldest marathons in the history of long-distance sprint events. It is held annually and is considered one of the most iconic of the six major marathons (New York City, Tokyo, Berlin, Chicago, and London) for its increasing popularity and wide base of fan following throughout the world.

Boston Marathon is set to hold its 128th edition on April 15, 2024. The event brought together 30,000 participants from 100 countries. The marathon typically occurs on Patriots’ Day, the third Monday of April. The race starts from Hopkinton and ends at Copley Square, near the Boston Public Library.

The race covers a distance of 42.195 kilometers (26.2 miles) and has an elevation of 248 meters. The winner of one of the world's most challenging marathon races receives a catchy amount of $150,000, while the runner-up gets $75,000.

The Boston Marathon has its unique challenges where the participants have to race downhill and pass an undulating course. On top of that, the weather is the main factor that makes it the most difficult marathon among the six major marathon races.

The first Boston Marathon was held on April 19, 1897. Until 2020, it was said to be the oldest Marathon and second-longest Marathon in North America.

Although it started as a male running event, in 1966, Roberta Gibb was the first woman to participate in the Boston Marathon. However, she ran without any official number. The next year, Kathy Switzer participated in the race with an official number of Boston Marathon.

Looking into the Winner of the Boston Marathon 2024

Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia won the Boston Marathon men's race on Monday with a timing of 2:06:17, which was ranked as the tenth fastest timing in the Boston Marathon history.

Mohamed Esa (also of Ethiopia) was second across the finish line with a timing of 2:06:58, while defending champ Evans Chebet was not far behind at 2:07:22. Kenyans John Korir (2:07:40) and Albert Korir (2:07:47) rounded out the top five.

C.J. Albertson was the top American finisher at 2:09:53 and placed seventh overall for his best finish in Boston. He finished 10th in 2021, 13th in 2022, and 12th in last year's race.

Hellen Obiri emerged victorious once again in the Boston Marathon on Monday, surpassing her fellow countrymate Sharon Lokedi to cross the finish line on Boylston Street, clinching the title by an 8-second margin.

Obiri, at the age of 34, has become the sixth person, and the first woman since 2005, to win back-to-back Boston Marathons. She clinched the first position in the race with a timing of 2:27:37.

