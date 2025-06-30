Why did Briana Williams face disqualification in 200m finals at Jamaican Trials? All about rules governing the decision

The Jamaican track and field athlete Briana Williams' false start at the 2025 Jamaican Championships led to a disqualification for her in the final of the women's 200m on June 29. She was expected to be one of the names in contention for the win, but was unable to take part in the race as she was disqualified prior to the start.

Ad

Williams is a Jamaican sprinter and Olympian who won a gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the 4x100m relay. She also has two World Championships silver medals to her name, as well as two gold medals in the World U20 Championships. At the Jamaican Championships, the 23-year-old qualified through the 200m prelims with a time of 23.54s.

The final line-up included a number of talented athletes, including the likes of Ashanti Moore and Gabrielle Matthews. Moore came out on top, finishing the race in 22.66 seconds. Matthews finished the race in second place, with Roneisha McGregor completing the podium.

Ad

Trending

The news of Briana Williams' disqualification due to a false start was shared by X user @_owenm_. A false start occurs when an athlete takes a motion before the starting signal.

"Briana Williams has been disqualified for a false start in the women’s 200m final at the JAAA Championships"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Prior to the 200m final, Briana Williams finished third in the 100m semifinals in the 100m with a time of 11.20 seconds. She also recorded an impressive win in the Mt. SAC Relays in May.

Briana Williams impressed at the Mt. SAC Relays and Last Chance Sprint Series

Briana Williams is one of the most talented young athletes in Jamaica, and showcased her potential with her triumph in the 200m race at the Mt. SAC Relays in California in April. She followed that up with wins in the Occidental Invitational in both the 100m and 200m.

Ad

Continuing that run at the Last Chance Sprint Series in California, Williams clocked season bests of 11.04 seconds in the 100m and 22.69 seconds in the 200m. The time in the 200m race was also a personal best for the track and field star.

Williams will hope to continue her fine run of form in the coming months and cement her place in the Jamaica roster for the upcoming World Athletics Championships.

The 2025 World Championships will be held in Tokyo from September 13 to 21, with athletes from 200 countries competing to win the top spot in their respective events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More