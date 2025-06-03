Why was California high school athlete Clara Adams disqualified? Know about gesture that cost her state title

California high school sophomore Clara Adams faced disqualification from the 400m race during the State Championships for her post-race gesture. Adams, competing for North Salinas, won the 400m race during this competition.

Following her victory, Adams carried on a creative celebration where she was handed a fire extinguisher by her father, David Adams, who was present in the stands. Following this, she used the extinguisher on her shoes to symbolize them being on fire.

Upon noticing this celebration, the officials of the competition didn't appear to find it in good taste for sportsmanship, and disqualified her from the race, eventually stripping of her victory and winning medal.

Speaking in an interview after this incident, Adams shared that a lot was going on in her mind. She further remarked that her special moment was taken away from her, and also mentioned the behavior that the race official showed towards her. She said (via Mercury News):

"I don’t know what’s going through my mind right now. I’m disappointed and I feel robbed. I am in shock. They (officials) yelled at me and told me, ‘We’re not letting you on the podium’. They took my moment away from me."

Notably, track and field veteran Maurice Greene had also carried a similar celebration back in 2004. He also shared his opinion on Clara Adams' disqualification and said that if the gesture was not against the rules, and the victory of Adams should be restored.

Clara Adams' father shares his thoughts on his daughter's disqualification

Clara Adams' father, David, shed light on his thought process after his daughter was disqualified from the CIF State Championships due to the post-race antics and gestures.

In an interview, Adams' father said that when his daughter carried out the celebration, none of her opponents were there on the track and termed it as their moment to celebrate. Additionally, David also mentioned that the public around the arena enjoyed the celebration a lot, barring a few CIF officials. He said (via KSBW):

"When she blew the fire extinguisher, the opponents were gone. That was our moment of celebration, and CIF officials made it about them. The crowd went crazy, they loved it, the CIF booth went crazy, they loved it. But those few guys in those jackets took offense to it, didn't like it, and made a decision based off emotions."

As per reports, Clara Adams' father, Davis is also associated in the sport of track and field and is the sprinting coach at the North Salinas high school.

