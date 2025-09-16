Why is Gabby Thomas not competing at the 2025 World Championships? All about the Olympic gold-medalist's absence from Tokyo

Gabby Thomas will not be competing at the ongoing World Championships due to an Achilles injury. The American announced her decision to withdraw from the competition in early September, sharing that she injured her ankle in May, with the condition exacerbating in July.

Ad

After an incredible 2024 season that saw her win three gold medals at the Paris Olympics, Thomas kicked off her 2025 on a strong note. She made her season debut at Grand Slam Track Kingston, where she was crowned Slam champion. The 28-year-old then clinched wins in the 100m at the Texas Invitational, before winning the 200m at Grand Slam Track Miami in May.

Post this, Thomas saw a dip in performance. In July, she competed at the USA Championships, where she placed third, a disappointing result that was nonetheless enough to qualify her for the World Championships. However, in September, Gabby Thomas announced that she would be skipping the event all together. In a statement, the sprinter shared that she had suffered an Achilles injury in May. She added,

Ad

Trending

“I understand that it will be disappointing for some track fans to hear this news, but I’ve finally come to the realization that it’s OK to be human and take care of myself. As an athlete you always want to keep grinding, but sometimes you simply can’t outwork an injury. Sometimes it’s about patience and making the right decision for the long term. All the best to my Team USA teammates fighting for medals in Tokyo.”

Ad

In a later statement shared on X, Thomas thanked fans for their support about her withdrawal,

“Wowow I was a little nervous about sharing my injury news, but I have been met with so much support from partners and track fans. It truly means so much. I love track and can’t wait to get back to myself and racing the best in the world. See you guys soon 🫶🏽.”

Ad

In Thomas’ absence, the front runner for the 200m title at the ongoing World Championships will be the 100m World Champion Melissa Jefferson.

Gabby Thomas to miss rest of 2025 season

Thomas at the 2024 Games (Image Source: Getty)

Due to her Achilles injury, Gabby Thomas will now be forced to sit out the remainder of the 2025 track and field season. Originally, the American was scheduled to compete at the Athlos event in October after returning from the World Championships. However, she has now withdrawn from the meet.

Thomas missing the 2025 World Championships will mark a major blow for her. After the American’s triumph in the distance at the Paris Olympics last year, she was the favorite to win gold in Tokyo, a medal that would have been her first individual World Championships gold. Gabby Thomas has previously won two medals at the event, a gold in the 4x100m relay and a silver in the 200m sprint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More