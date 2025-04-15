  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Why Simone Biles did not compete in NCAA gymnastics despite signing LOI with UCLA

Why Simone Biles did not compete in NCAA gymnastics despite signing LOI with UCLA

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Apr 15, 2025 06:53 GMT
Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - Source: Getty
Simone Biles of Team United States poses with her Paris 2024 Olympic medals following the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Simone Biles has had an illustrious professional career to date with 11 Olympic and 30 World Championships medals. However, this incredible feat was a result of all the sacrifices she made along the way.

Ad

She commenced her gymnastics journey at the age of six. Biles attended the Benfer Elementary School in Harris County, Texas till 2012. Following this, the legendary gymnast opted for homeschooling and was tutored by her father Ronald Biles. She sacrificed the desire to join the traditional high school in order to prioritize her gymnastics career. The sacrifice earned her good results as the gymnast went on to clinch the 2013 and 2014 all-around titles at the World Championships circuit.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following those victories Biles then-17-year-old Biles signed the national letter of intent with the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). However, as the 2016 Rio Olympics were approaching, she deferred her enrollment. At her debut Games, Biles collected five medals, including four gold and one bronze. She topped the team, individual all-around, floor, and vault events.

After the impressive feat, Biles decided to continue as a pro gymnast and pursue her dream of competing for the national team further. She then forfeited her NCAA eligibility altogether. In 2018, she enrolled with the University of the People to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Ad

Simone Biles once opened up on the quandary she faced between joining high school and homeschooling

Simone Biles at the game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Getty Images)
Simone Biles at the game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles once opened up on the dilemma she faced between joining homeschooling and private school. She faced a major setback at the 2011 National Championships and failed to earn a spot in the national team. Although she wished to experience the traditional high school environment, she opted for homeschooling to focus on her training. In her autobiography, Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, Biles reflected on the moment.

Ad
"I realized God had given me the ability to do gymnastics in a powerful way," Biles wrote. "He’d also gifted me with a love for the sport and a passion for competing. I didn’t want to waste that. Once I approached it that way, the decision seemed inevitable. Besides, if it turned out that all the extra hours I’d now be putting in at the gym didn’t give me enough of an edge to make the national team next year, I could always go to the public high school for tenth grade."

Simone Biles was home tutored by her father Ronald Biles.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications