Why Simone Biles did not compete in NCAA gymnastics despite signing LOI with UCLA

Simone Biles has had an illustrious professional career to date with 11 Olympic and 30 World Championships medals. However, this incredible feat was a result of all the sacrifices she made along the way.

She commenced her gymnastics journey at the age of six. Biles attended the Benfer Elementary School in Harris County, Texas till 2012. Following this, the legendary gymnast opted for homeschooling and was tutored by her father Ronald Biles. She sacrificed the desire to join the traditional high school in order to prioritize her gymnastics career. The sacrifice earned her good results as the gymnast went on to clinch the 2013 and 2014 all-around titles at the World Championships circuit.

Following those victories Biles then-17-year-old Biles signed the national letter of intent with the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). However, as the 2016 Rio Olympics were approaching, she deferred her enrollment. At her debut Games, Biles collected five medals, including four gold and one bronze. She topped the team, individual all-around, floor, and vault events.

After the impressive feat, Biles decided to continue as a pro gymnast and pursue her dream of competing for the national team further. She then forfeited her NCAA eligibility altogether. In 2018, she enrolled with the University of the People to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Simone Biles once opened up on the quandary she faced between joining high school and homeschooling

Simone Biles at the game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles once opened up on the dilemma she faced between joining homeschooling and private school. She faced a major setback at the 2011 National Championships and failed to earn a spot in the national team. Although she wished to experience the traditional high school environment, she opted for homeschooling to focus on her training. In her autobiography, Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, Biles reflected on the moment.

"I realized God had given me the ability to do gymnastics in a powerful way," Biles wrote. "He’d also gifted me with a love for the sport and a passion for competing. I didn’t want to waste that. Once I approached it that way, the decision seemed inevitable. Besides, if it turned out that all the extra hours I’d now be putting in at the gym didn’t give me enough of an edge to make the national team next year, I could always go to the public high school for tenth grade."

Simone Biles was home tutored by her father Ronald Biles.

