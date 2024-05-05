Why was Team USA's Men's 4x400m relay team disqualified at the World Athletics Relays? All about the incident explored

The United States 4x400m relay team was disqualified at the World Athletics Relays because Champion Alison moved into the wrong lane during the heats. As a result, they do not have a quota for the Paris Olympics for now.

Going into the race, the team, consisting of Jacory Patterson, Christopher Bailey, Champion Allison, and Bryce Deadmon was a favorite to finish atop the charts of heat 1 and make it to the World Athletics Relays finals, as well as assuring themselves of an appearance at the 2024 Games.

Things started out well enough, with Patterson clocking a 45.55 for his split to put America well ahead of Japan and Germany, their two closest competitors in the heat. Bailey kept that momentum going, splitting a 44.66 on his second leg.

However, disaster struck for the US team during the takeover between the second and third leg. According to the rules, officials coordinate the third (and fourth) leg hand-off, by placing the compatriot of the leading sprinter closest to lane one.

Here, American Champion Allison moved into lane one ahead of German Marc Coch, despite being placed behind him by officials. This resulted in a disqualification as it counts as ‘exchanging positions before takeover’.

Allison then went on to clock a 44.98 for his leg, with Bryce Deadmon crossing the finish line with a 45.23. However, Team USA didn't make it to the finals given their disqualification despite having topped heat 1. In their place, Japan and Germany were awarded the top two spots, and a ticket to Paris.

World Athletics Relays: Can the US men's 4x400m relay team still make it to the Paris Olympics?

Despite the heartbreak on Saturday, all is not yet lost for the US men's 4x400m relay team. The Americans will get yet another chance to qualify the Paris Olympics at the repechage rounds of the World Athletics Relays.

The repechage rounds take place on the 5th of May, and the top two finishers of each of the three races in every event will make it to the Games. The US men's 4x400m team is placed in heat 1 alongside the Dominican Republic, Kenya, Bahamas, India, Qatar, and Mexico.

America is an easy favorite for the win, boasting a personal best two and a half seconds better than their closest competitor. The team's season best is also a second better than the rest of the field.

If America fails to qualify for the Games tomorrow at the World Athletics Relays, they will have one last chance to make it to Paris by being in the top two non-qualified teams in the world rankings on June 30th.