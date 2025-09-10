Why has the USADA banned Raven Saunders? All about the Olympic silver medalist's suspension

The US Anti-Doping Agency announced that Raven Saunders had accepted a two-year and six-month suspension for violation of anti-doping rules. The US Anti-Doping Agency shared that the Olympic silver medalist was suspended for three whereabouts failures over a period of six months.

Saunders had made three Olympic appearances and had won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the shot put. The American athlete finished 11th in the recent Paris Olympics and fifth at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Right after winning the medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Raven Saunders served an 18-month ban for whereabouts failure from 2022 to 2024 and made a professional return at the Paris Olympics.

The recent suspension that was announced on September 9, 2025, will make Saunders ineligible to compete at the upcoming World Championships and can only return to competition from March 2028.

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

