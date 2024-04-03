Will Judo be included in the 2024 Olympics? Everything about the Japanese martial art at the quadrennial games

With about three months left for the 2024 Paris Olympics, fans are poised to witness a few electrifying faceoffs on the Judo mat.
The Judo events at the upcoming Olympics are slated from July 27 to August 3, 2024, at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Champ de Mars in Paris, France. 372 athletes will compete in fourteen different weight categories. The two-year qualification period that began on 24 June 2022, will conclude on 23 June 2024.
The sport made its debut at the Olympics during the 1964 Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan. The women's category was introduced at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and only became a medal event four years later at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.
The Japanese team has been a formidable contender in the sport, topping the Judo medal tally in 2020 (12 medals), 2016 (12 medals), 2008 (7 medals), 2004 (10 medals), and 2000 (8 medals) Olympics, to name a few.
Schedule for Judo events at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Two sessions of Judo events will be held each day in Paris with the first session beginning at 4:00 am ET, followed by the second session at 10:00 am E.T. The schedule for Judo events at the 2024 Summer Olympics in the French capital is given below.
July 27, 2024:
Session 1:
Women's 48kg Eliminations
Men's 60kg Eliminations
Session 2:
Women's 48kg Repechage
Women's 48kg Semifinals
Men's 60kg Repechage
Men's 60kg Semifinals
Women's 48kg Bronze Medal Matches
Women's 48kg Final
Men's 60kg Bronze Medal Matches
Men's 60kg Final
July 28, 2024:
Session 1:
Women's 52kg Eliminations
Men's 66kg Eliminations
Session 2:
Men's 66kg Repechage
Men's 66kg Semifinals
Women's 52kg Repechage
Women's 52kg Semifinals
Men's 66kg Bronze Medal Matches
Men's 66kg Final
Women's 52kg Bronze Medal Matches
Women's 52kg Final
July 29, 2024:
Session 1:
Women's 57kg Eliminations
Men's 73kg Eliminations
Session 2:
Women's 57kg Repechage
Women's 57kg Semifinals
Men's 73kg Repechage
Men's 73kg Semifinals
Women's 57kg Bronze Medal Matches
Women's 57kg Final
Men's 73kg Bronze Medal Matches
Men's 73kg Final
July 30, 2024:
Session 1:
Women's 63kg Eliminations
Men's 81kg Eliminations
Session 2:
Men's 81kg Repechage
Men's 81kg Semifinals
Women's 63kg Repechage
Women's 63kg Semifinals
Men's 81kg Bronze Medal Matches
Men's 81kg Final
Women's 63kg Bronze Medal Matches
Women's 63kg Final
July 31, 2024:
Session 1:
Women's 70kg Eliminations
Men's 90kg Eliminations
Session 2:
Women's 70kg Repechage
Women's 70kg Semifinals
Men's 90kg Repechage
Men's 90kg Semifinals
Women's 70kg Bronze Medal Matches
Women's 70kg Final
Men's 90kg Bronze Medals Matches
Men's 90kg Final
August 1, 2024:
Session 1:
Women's 78kg Eliminations
Men's 100kg Eliminations
Session 2:
Men's 100kg Repechage
Men's 100kg Semifinals
Women's 78kg Repechage
Women's 78kg Semifinals
Men's 100kg Bronze Medal Matches
Men's 100kg Final
Women's 78kg Bronze Medal Matches
Women's 78kg Final
August 2, 2024:
Session 1:
Women's 78+kg Eliminations
Men's 100+kg Eliminations
Session 2:
Women's 78+kg Repechage
Women's 78+kg Semifinals
Men's 100+kg Repechage
Men's 100+kg Semifinals
Women's 78+kg Bronze Medal Matches
Women's 78+kg Final
Men's 100+kg Bronze Medal Matches
Men's 100+kg Final
August 3, 2024:
Session 1:
Mixed Team Eliminations
Mixed Team Repechages
Mixed Team Semifinals
Session 2:
Mixed Team Bronze Medal Matches
Mixed Team Final