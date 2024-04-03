Will Judo be included in the 2024 Olympics? Everything about the Japanese martial art at the quadrennial games

With about three months left for the 2024 Paris Olympics, fans are poised to witness a few electrifying faceoffs on the Judo mat.

The Judo events at the upcoming Olympics are slated from July 27 to August 3, 2024, at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Champ de Mars in Paris, France. 372 athletes will compete in fourteen different weight categories. The two-year qualification period that began on 24 June 2022, will conclude on 23 June 2024.

The sport made its debut at the Olympics during the 1964 Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan. The women's category was introduced at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and only became a medal event four years later at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

The Japanese team has been a formidable contender in the sport, topping the Judo medal tally in 2020 (12 medals), 2016 (12 medals), 2008 (7 medals), 2004 (10 medals), and 2000 (8 medals) Olympics, to name a few.

Schedule for Judo events at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Judo Grand Slam - Day 2

Two sessions of Judo events will be held each day in Paris with the first session beginning at 4:00 am ET, followed by the second session at 10:00 am E.T. The schedule for Judo events at the 2024 Summer Olympics in the French capital is given below.

July 27, 2024:

Session 1:

Women's 48kg Eliminations

Men's 60kg Eliminations

Session 2:

Women's 48kg Repechage

Women's 48kg Semifinals

Men's 60kg Repechage

Men's 60kg Semifinals

Women's 48kg Bronze Medal Matches

Women's 48kg Final

Men's 60kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's 60kg Final

July 28, 2024:

Session 1:

Women's 52kg Eliminations

Men's 66kg Eliminations

Session 2:

Men's 66kg Repechage

Men's 66kg Semifinals

Women's 52kg Repechage

Women's 52kg Semifinals

Men's 66kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's 66kg Final

Women's 52kg Bronze Medal Matches

Women's 52kg Final

July 29, 2024:

Session 1:

Women's 57kg Eliminations

Men's 73kg Eliminations

Session 2:

Women's 57kg Repechage

Women's 57kg Semifinals

Men's 73kg Repechage

Men's 73kg Semifinals

Women's 57kg Bronze Medal Matches

Women's 57kg Final

Men's 73kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's 73kg Final

July 30, 2024:

Session 1:

Women's 63kg Eliminations

Men's 81kg Eliminations

Session 2:

Men's 81kg Repechage

Men's 81kg Semifinals

Women's 63kg Repechage

Women's 63kg Semifinals

Men's 81kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's 81kg Final

Women's 63kg Bronze Medal Matches

Women's 63kg Final

July 31, 2024:

Session 1:

Women's 70kg Eliminations

Men's 90kg Eliminations

Session 2:

Women's 70kg Repechage

Women's 70kg Semifinals

Men's 90kg Repechage

Men's 90kg Semifinals

Women's 70kg Bronze Medal Matches

Women's 70kg Final

Men's 90kg Bronze Medals Matches

Men's 90kg Final

August 1, 2024:

Session 1:

Women's 78kg Eliminations

Men's 100kg Eliminations

Session 2:

Men's 100kg Repechage

Men's 100kg Semifinals

Women's 78kg Repechage

Women's 78kg Semifinals

Men's 100kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's 100kg Final

Women's 78kg Bronze Medal Matches

Women's 78kg Final

August 2, 2024:

Session 1:

Women's 78+kg Eliminations

Men's 100+kg Eliminations

Session 2:

Women's 78+kg Repechage

Women's 78+kg Semifinals

Men's 100+kg Repechage

Men's 100+kg Semifinals

Women's 78+kg Bronze Medal Matches

Women's 78+kg Final

Men's 100+kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's 100+kg Final

August 3, 2024:

Session 1:

Mixed Team Eliminations

Mixed Team Repechages

Mixed Team Semifinals

Session 2:

Mixed Team Bronze Medal Matches

Mixed Team Final