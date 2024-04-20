After an electrifying showdown at the Boston Marathon, fans are poised for yet another World Major Marathon, the 2024 London Marathon on the coming weekend.

The 2024 London Marathon is slated for Sunday, April 21, at 8:30 am local time. The women's marathon will be filled with a star-studded lineup, including Ethiopian long-distance runner and female marathon world record holder Tigst Assefa, Olympic medalist Brigid Kosgei, and Ruth Chepngetich.

Assefa recorded the world record at the 2023 Berlin Marathon after clocking a striking time of 2:11.53. She became the first woman to break the 2:12.00 mark in the women's marathon by shattering the previous record of 2:14.04 set by Kosgei at the 2019 Chicago Marathon. Kosgei will be seen competing in the marathon to secure her sixth Major Marathon title.

Tigst Ketema, who recorded the fastest-ever debut marathon in the women's category at the 2024 Dubai Marathon, clocking a stunning time of 2:16.07 will contest alongside the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Chepngetich. The 2020 Olympic marathon gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir will step on the course to vie for her first London Marathon title.

A list of female elite athletes to compete at the 2024 London Marathon is given below:

Tigst ASSEFA

Brigid KOSGEI

Ruth CHEPNGETICH

Tigist KETEMA

Almaz AYANA

Megertu ALEMU

Peres JEPCHIRCHIR

Joyciline JEPKOSGEI

Yalemzerf YEHUALAW

Sheila CHEPKIRUI

Tsige HAILESLASE

Susanna SULLIVAN

Manon TRAPP

Becky BRIGGS

Alice WRIGHT

Anya CULLING

Rachel HODGKINSON

Helen GAUNT

Mhairi MACLENNAN

Lucy REID

Kenenisa Bekele and Tamirat Tola will be the athletes to look forward to in the men's category at the 2024 London Marathon

Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia celebrates after finishing third in the Men's Elite race during the 47th Berlin Marathon in Germany.

Kenenisa Bekele, a four-time Olympic medalist, and six-time World Major Marathon medalist will be a standout athlete in the men's lineup in London.

The 41-year-old runner secured his last World Major Marathon medal at the 2021 Berlin Marathon after recording a remarkable time of 2:06:47. He will contend against fellow Ethiopian runner Tamirat Tola, who recorded his personal best of 2:03.39 in 2021. He secured a gold and a bronze medal at the 2023 New York and 2023 London marathons after clocking 2:04:58 and 2:04:59, respectively.

Bekele and Tola will be joined by Dawit Wolde, who holds the personal best of 2:03.48, 2023 World Championships bronze medalist Leul Gebresilase (PB: 2:04:02), and Kinde Atanaw, who owns the personal best of 2:03:51.

A list of male elite athletes to compete at the 2024 London Marathon is given below:

Kenenisa BEKELE

Mosinet GEREMEW

Alexander Mutiso MUNYAO

Tamirat TOLA

Dawit WOLDE

Kinde ATANAW

Leul GEBRESILASE

Geoffrey KAMWOROR

Seifu TURA

Daniel DO NASCIMENTO

Addisu GOBENA

Milkesa MENGESHA

Henok TESFAY

Emile CAIRESS

Callum HAWKINS

Hassan CHAHDI

Mahamed MAHAMED

Brian SHRADER

Weynay GHEBRESILASIE

Andrew HEYES

Alexander LEPRETRE

Hiko Tonosa HASO

Norman SHREEVE

Alex MILNE

William MYCROFT

David BISHOP

Adam BOWDEN

Kieran WALKER

Alexander LAWRENCE

Daniel HAMILTON

Dominic JONES

Fraser STEWART

Tom FRITH

James HOAD

Ryan THOMSON

Martin HOARE

Charlie SANDISON

Paulos SURAFEL

Daniel MATEIKO

Jacob ALLEN

Kieran CLEMENTS

Marc SCOTT

Sean TOBIN

