Will Noah Lyles be able to clock one of the fastest 100m sprints this year? Exploring his pursuits after 150m world-lead at the Atlanta City Games

Noah Lyles has consistently reinforced his reputation as a formidable player. With his recent exploit in the 150m at the 2024 Adidas Atlanta Games, he once again solidified his place among the top athletes, leaving fans in awe of his exceptional athletic skills.

The American sprinter recorded his personal best in the 100m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships after clocking a striking 9.83 seconds. He has never been shy of publicly announcing his goals, including breaking Usain Bolt's long-standing world records in 100m and 200m.

His personal best in the 100m stands in 15th place in the men's fastest 100m time, behind Marcell Jacobs and Richard Thompson's 9.80 and 9.82 seconds, respectively. At the 2024 Adidas Atlanta Games, he secured the top place in the men's 150m, registering a time of 14.41 seconds to equal Tyson Gay's American record, which he set in 2010.

Lyles narrowly missed Bolt's record of 14.35 seconds set in 2009. During the 2024 Tom Jones Memorial Invitational at the Percy Beard Track in Gainesville, Florida, he defeated fellow American sprinters Kenny Bednarek and Kyree King by clocking 10.01 seconds.

Although Lyles' recent 100m timings appear to be far from Bolt's world record, he is seen making strides to enter the top 10 fastest time list, with 9.78 seconds being the tenth fastest time. Lyles will be seen competing at the 2024 Olympic qualifiers in June to earn a spot for Paris to convert his Tokyo Olympics' bronze medal moment to gold.

Noah Lyles leads the American squad to clinch victory and an Olympic spot in the 4x100m relays

Noah Lyles of Team United States reacts after winning the Men's 4x100m Relay Final during the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

Noah Lyles contributed to the American squad's success at the 2024 World Athletics Relays in Nassau Bahamas, earlier this year.

The 26-year-old athlete along with Kenny Bednarek, Courtney Lindsey, and Kyree King clinched the Olympic berth in the men's 4x100m after dominating the event with a world lead of 37.40 seconds. Lyles ran the anchor leg for the team, leading the American squad to the top position on the podium.

He achieved the feat by running the fastest fourth leg of the 4x100m final, registering a stunning time of 8.88 seconds on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Before his relay victory in the Bahamas, he also contributed to the team's success at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

Lyles ran the third leg in the men's 4x400m relays in Glasgow, United Kingdom. The USA squad secured a silver medal after recording 3:02.60 behind the Belgian squad's 3:02.54.