"Willing to give a deserving women's spot" - Riley Gaines takes a dig at US Open for allowing transgender player's participation 

Be it swimming, track and field, golf, or any other sport, Riley Gaines never backs down on supporting women and standing up against transgender athletes. Hailey Davidson, a transgender woman and a Florida-based golfer has her eyes on the LPGA Tour. The former Kentucky swimmer took a dig at the US Open for allowing her participation in the women's category.

Riley Gaines took to her X account and shared a photo of Hailey Davidson to speak about the latter's participation at the women's US Open. She blamed the organization for snatching an honorable spot from a deserving woman and passing it on to a transgender golfer.

Gaines expressed,

"It's looking promising that Hailey Davidson (male) will play in Women's US Open given he is the first alternate. US Open is the biggest event in the LPGA & they're willing to give a deserving women's spot to a less than average man."

Davidson was the first transgender athlete to win a professional event in 2021. She started her transition in 2015 and got her gender reassignment surgery done in January 2021. According to the gender policies, the surgery was important for her to compete in both USGA and LPGA.

She won the NXXT Tour, however, in March 2024, the gender policy of the tour changed and only biological females are now allowed to participate.

Riley Gaines on transgender athlete's testosterone testing

Hailey Davidson nabbed three wins on the NXXT tour. She couldn't participate after the gender policy change, however, her participation and victories in the NXXT tour caught the attention of a lot of people and Riley Gaines' too.

Expressing her disappointment over the win, Gaines shared a note on her X account,

"A man stands atop the podium while the women smile and applaud, stated Riley. The ultimate patriarchy that the "feminists" fully embrace."

To maintain the uprightness of their image, the NXXT Women's Pro Tour asked Hailey Davidson to go through an additional testosterone test to clarify if all the guidelines were met. Riley Gaines reacted about the same on her X account and stated,

"We have requested Hailey Davidson to undergo additional testosterone testing to ensure compliance with the appropriate guidelines"- NXXT Women's Pro Tour

Gaines further added,

"Public pressure works. Don't make the mistake of assuming people will do the right thing unprovoked."

The transgender player is dreaming of tasting victories at the women's LPGA tour, but Gaines will not step back from voicing her opinions against the same.