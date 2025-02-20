Winter Cup 2025: Full schedule, Order of events, Top participants in the first major Gymnastics event after Paris Olympics

The first major gymnastics competition of 2025, the Winter Cup is set to take the stage at the Kentucky International Convention Center from February 21 - 23, 2025. After the Paris Games, it will be the first event after the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Olympics in 2024.

At the Paris Games, the US women's gymnastics team, better known as the 'Golden Girls', clinched the gold. The men's team won its first Olympic bronze podium for the first time in 16 years. Most of the team members of both men's and women's squads performed in the Simone Biles-headlined Gold Over America tour next before dispersing to the NCAA and off-season.

Top participants of the 2025 Winter Cup

Fred Richard at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3 - (Source: Getty)

While Biles enjoys off-season with her husband, Jonathan Owens, and Suni Lee explores fashion in New York, Joscelyn Roberson, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey focussed on their NCAA careers. These gymnasts will not be part of the first gymnastics event of this year.

Hezly Rivera, the youngest participant of the 'Golden Girls', will be the women's team's frontrunner at the 2025 Winter Cup. On the other hand, Fred Richard will headline the men's team.

Besides them, Tiana Sumanasekera, Dulcy Caylor, Evey Lowe, Zoey Molomo, Simone Rose, and debutant Claire Pease will join the women's team. The men's team will include Alex Diab, Patrick Hoopes, Kiran Mandava, Fuzzy Benas, Kai Uemura, Colt Walker, and Jeremy Bischoff.

Full Schedule and Order of Events

Hezly Rivera competing at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

The event will kick off on February 21 and conclude on February 23, 2025. The Nastia Liukin Cup and the Elite Team Cup will be the developmental events of the Winter Cup 2025. The full schedule is given below:

February 21 - Friday

Winter Cup Senior Men's competition (Day 1) - 6 pm (Eastern US)

February 22 - Saturday

Elite Team Cup - 1 pm (Eastern US)

Winter Cup Senior Women's competition - 6 pm

February 23 - Sunday

Winter Cup Junior Women's competition - 9 am (Eastern US)

Nastia Liukin Cup - 12:30pm (Eastern US)

Winter Cup Junior and Senior Men's competition (Day 2) - 4:30 pm (Eastern US)

Where to watch Winter Cup 2025

The YouTube channel of USA Gymnastics will stream the entire three-day event. FlipNow.tv will offer the podium training based on Pay Per View.

