"Wish he had taken that scholarship in the US";"Destined for greatness"- Fans react as 19-year-old Bayanda Walaza breaks 10-second barrier in 100m

South African track prodigy Bayanda Walaza put forward a dominating performance at the AGN Championships in Pretoria to win the gold medal in the men's 100m along with a new U20 National record. Walaza became the first South African Junior to clock 9.99s (0.7) and break the 10-second barrier in the 100m.

The 19-year-old had recently dominated the 100m and the 200m at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima. Moreover, he was a part of the South African team that won the silver medal in the men's 4x100m relay at the Paris Olympics.

After he graduated from Curro Hazeldean High School, Bayanda Walaza opted to study at Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria, South Africa despite having several universities internationally which brought about a lot of discussion among fans about the future of his track career. Bayanda Walaza's latest performances at AGN Championships in Pretoria, where he broke the 10-second barrier in the men's 100m, surprised track fans and they expressed their thoughts on X.

"The boy is on fire I just wish he had taken that scholarship in the US," wrote a fan.

"I wondered how he would perform after a stellar 2024. So glad that he's getting off to a good start in 2025," another fan chimed in.

"Where are those people who said going to TUT will derail his performance. Well done Bayanda, continue to make the People’s University proud🔥🔥❤️" a fan tweeted.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Well done young man… keep working. I truly hope he gets the opportunities and support to compete, that he deserves. Go fly the flag high !" wrote a fan.

"Hopefully that stride won't be a hindrance, in future!!! Cause he's growing from stride to stride," another fan chimed in.

"African sprinters are taking the world stage alongside American and JamaIcan sprinters. We are moving onto a new age in sprints," another fan expressed.

Bayanda Walaza on qualifying to compete at the Paris Olympics

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Host Recognition Of Excellence Ceremony For The 2024 Olympians And Paralympians - Source: Getty

Bayanda Walaza spoke to IOL and opened up about the moment he got to know about being named as a part of the 4x100m relay team at the Paris Olympics. The youngster revealed how he often told his mother that even getting an opportunity as a reserve in the team would be great.

You can even ask my mom like you know, I was always telling her that even if I can just qualify as a reserve I wouldn't mind but till the point I knew when I got the message you know what you are in the team it was extremely celebrated at home. They took me out, we celebrated. It was like, it was great," he said.

He expressed his elation in winning the silver medal for South Africa.

It feels extremel great to be one of the persons to bring the silver medal for South Africa. It feels very great and like I cherish every moment of it like I appreciate every moment of it," he added.

Bayanda Walaza has begun his 2025 season with great momentum and hopes to continue to put forward his best performances as the season progresses.

