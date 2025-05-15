With the 2026 Winter Olympics goal, Lindsey Vonn shares her 'workout' amid busy schedule

Lindsey Vonn is gearing up for her final Winter Olympics. As the 2026 Games draw closer, the American recently gave fans a glimpse of her gruelling off-season workouts amidst her busy schedule.

Vonn is one of the most successful skiers of all time. She first dominated the slopes between 2001 and 2019, winning 82 World Cup races and claiming sixteen discipline and four overall World Cup titles. In 2024, the American made a return to the sport, and she has since set her sights on competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Most recently, Lindsey Vonn invited fans behind-the-scenes in her everyday life, as she shared a glimpse of her training on Instagram. She captioned the video,

“A tiny glimpse of my workouts lately.”

Vonn originally retired from skiing due to recurring issues with her knee. In April 2024, the 40-year-old underwent a partial knee replacement and subsequently announced that she was returning to the sport. In her first season back on the slopes, the skier put on multiple impressive performances, with the highlight being a podium finish in the super-G at the World Cup Finals in Sun Valley.

Lindsey Vonn reveals what makes the 2026 Winter Olympics special for her

Vonn at the F1 Miami Grand Prix (Image Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn made her comeback to the World Cup circuit in December 2024. In her first race back, she registered a fourth-place finish in the super-G. While she has since delivered several exciting races, the American has confirmed that she will retire once again after the 2026 Winter Olympics.

In a conversation with Olympics.com, Vonn stated that if she did qualify for the Games next year, they would be the ‘most meaningful' Olympics of her career, saying,

“I think this would definitely be the most meaningful Olympics of my career. I’d be going at 41 years old, which is something that’s never been done in ski racing for a woman. And I hope that it inspires others to follow their dreams as well. One of the coolest parts of this journey is just getting the response from people, especially women around my age who still have dreams and aspirations. I hope they continue to follow them, just like I am.”

Prior to the 2026 Olympics, Lindsey Vonn will return to action for the 2025-2026 FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup season, which will begin in late October. Until then, the American is making the most of her off-season.

