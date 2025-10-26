World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2025 final results: Kate Douglass sets new world record, Alex Walsh wins 200m individual medley title

The 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup was held at the Pan Am Sports Centre in Toronto, Canada, from October 23 to 25. This marked the third stop of the World Cup, with the first two being held in Carmel and Westmont.

The World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Toronto showcased multiple remarkable performances, including world records. Kate Douglass of the USA dominated the women's 100m freestyle with 49.93 seconds. She defeated Australia's Mollie O’Callaghan (50.82s) and the Netherlands' Marrit Steenbergen (51.10s). Her fellow teammate Kaylee McKeown also registered a new world record in women's 200m backstroke with 1:57.33.

The Walsh sisters from America also dominated the individual medley races, with Gretchen Walsh leading the 100m IM with 55.99s and Alez Walsh topping the 200m IM with 2:04.01. Let's take a look at the results.

Results of events at the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup - Toronto

The top five finishers from each event at the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup (Toronto) are given below.

Women's 50m backstroke:

Kaylee McKeown (AUS)- 25.35 Gretchen Walsh (USA)- 25.40 Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS)- 25.42 Kylie Masse (CAN)- 25.69 Katharine Berkoff (USA)- 25.74

Men's 200m backstroke:

Hubert Kos (HUN)- 1:45.12 Thomas Ceccon (ITA) 1:47.49 Lorenzo Mora (ITA)- 1:50.32 Tomoyuki Matsushita (JPN)- 1:50.53 Enoch Robb (AUS)- 1:50.73

Women's 200m butterfly:

Regan Smith (USA)- 2:00.34 Ellen Walshe (IRL)- 2:02.36 Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN)- 2:03.73 Brittany Castelluzzo (AUS)- 2:05.43 Emily Richards (GBR)- 2:05.96

Men's 100m butterfly:

Josh Liendo (CAN)- 47.68 - New World Record Ilya Kharun (CAN)- 48.35 Noe Ponti (SUI)- 48.38 Ksawery Masiuk (POL)- 49.84 Trenton Julian (USA)- 50.56

Women's 200m breaststroke:

Kate Douglass (USA)- 2:13.45 Alex Walsh (USA)- 2:17.88 Mona McSharry (IRL)- 2:18.27 Rebecca Meder (RSA)- 2:18.81 Alexanne Lepage (CAN)- 2:19.84

Men's 100m breaststroke:

Caspar Corbeau (NED)- 55.55 *New WC Record Adam Peaty (GBR)- 56.59 Shin Ohashi (JPN)- 57.06 Brian Benzing (CLB)- 57.33 Finn Brooks (CLB)- 57.40

Women's 50m freestyle:

Kasia Wasick (POL) – 23.21 Taylor Ruck (CAN) – 23.49 Marrit Steenbergen (NED) – 23.77 Alexandria Perkins (AUS) – 23.92 Kayla Sanchez (PHI) – 23.97

Men's 50m freestyle:

Josh Liendo (CAN) – 20.31 *World Cup Record Jack Alexy (USA) – 20.70 Ilya Kharun (CAN) – 20.73 Chris Guiliano (USA) – 20.86 Lamar Taylor (BAH) – 21.00

Women's 100m IM at the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup:

Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 55.99 Marrit Steenbergen (NED) – 57.32 Roos Vanotterdijk (BEL) – 57.44 Abbie Wood (GBR) – 58.21 Phoebe Bacon (USA) – 58.35

Men's 100m IM:

Shaine Casas (USA) – 50.28 Hubert Kos (HUN) – 50.56 Noe Ponti (SUI) – 51.02 Finlay Knox (CAN) – 51.05 Luke Barr (CLB) – 51.45

Men's 50m backstroke:

Hubert Kos (HUN) – 22.67 Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 22.93 Kacper Stokowski (CLB) – 23.00 Ralf Tribuntsov (EST) – 23.06 Lorenzo Mora (ITA) – 23.14

Women's 200m freestyle:

Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) – 1:49.36 WR Lani Pallister (AUS) – 1:51.75 Erika Fairweather (NZL) – 1:52.71 Freya Colbert (GBR) – 1:53.06 Marrit Steenbergen (NED) – 1:53.53

Men's 200m IM at the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup:

Shaine Casas (USA) – 1:49.79 Tomoyuki Matsushita (JPN) – 1:51.43 Finlay Knox (CAN) – 1:51.50 David Schlicht (AUS) – 1:53.23 Alberto Razzetti (ITA) – 1:53.42

Women's 100m backstroke:

Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 54.49 Regan Smith (USA) – 54.57 Katharine Berkoff (USA) – 55.10 Ingrid Wilm (CAN) – 56.05 Kylie Masse (CAN) – 56.09

Men's 50m breaststroke at the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup:

Caspar Corbeau (NED) – 25.77 Adam Peaty (GBR) – 25.87 Finn Brooks (CLB) – 25.94 Ludovico Viberti (ITA) – 26.15 Shin Ohashi (JPN) – 26.25

Women's 50m butterfly:

Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 23.91 Alexandria Perkins (AUS) – 24.63 Phoebe Bacon (USA) – 25.38 Roos Vanotterdijk (BEL) – 25.51 Katarzyna Wasick (POL) – 25.72

Men's 100m freestyle:

Josh Liendo (CAN) – 45.30 Jack Alexy (USA) – 45.55 Chris Guiliano (USA) – 45.71 Matthew Richards (GBR) – 45.92 Ruslan Gaziev (CAN) – 46.47

Women's 100m breaststroke at the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup:

Kate Douglass (USA) – 1:02.93 Mona McSharry (IRL) – 1:03.84 Rebecca Meder (RSA) – 1:04.48 Satomi Suzuki (JPN) – 1:04.49 Henrietta Fangli (HUN) – 1:04.67

Men's 200m butterfly:

Ilya Kharun (CAN) – 1:49.71 Alberto Razzetti (ITA) – 1:51.63 Mitchell Schott (CLB) – 1:52.10 Trenton Julian (USA) – 1:52.72 Richard Marton (HUN) – 1:53.87

Women's 100m butterfly at the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup:

Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 53.10 * WC Record Alexandria Perkins (AUS) – 55.11 Roos Vanotterdijk (BEL) – 56.16 Brittany Castelluzzo (AUS) – 56.74 Laura Lahtinen (FIN) – 56.81

Men's 50m butterfly:

Ilya Kharun (CAN) – 21.80 Noe Ponti (SUI) – 21.81 Josh Liendo (CAN) – 21.91 Tzen Wei Teong (SGP) – 21.93 Finn Brooks (CLB) – 22.45

Women's 200m backstroke:

Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 1:57.33 *New World Record Regan Smith (USA) – 1:57.86 Phoebe Bacon (USA) – 2:00.80 Ingrid Wilm (CAN) – 2:02.99 Anastasiya Shkurdai (NAA) – 2:03.03

Men's 100m backstroke at the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup:

Hubert Kos (HUN) – 48.16 *New World Record Kacper Stokowski (CLB) – 49.41 Ralf Tribuntsov (EST) – 49.92 Finlay Knox (CAN) – 50.02 Gabriel Jett (USA) – 50.07

Women's 50m breaststroke:

Florine Gaspard (BEL) – 29.48 Mona McSharry (IRL) – 29.58 Satomi Suzuki (JPN) – 29.90 Alexanne Lepage (CAN) – 30.00 Sophie Angus (CAN) – 30.12

Men's 200m breaststroke at the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup:

Caspar Corbeau (NED) – 1:59.52 ** New World Record Shin Ohashi (JPN) – 2:02.03 ** New World Junior Record Yamato Fukasawa (JPN) – 2:03.82 Ippei Watanabe (JPN) – 2:03.96 David Schlicht (AUS) – 2:04.99

Women's 100m freestyle:

Kate Douglass (USA) – 49.93 *New World Record Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) – 50.82 Marrit Steenbergen (NED) – 51.10 Taylor Ruck (CAN) – 51.69 Kayla Sanchez (PHI) – 52.05

Men's 200m freestyle:

Luke Hobson (USA)- 1:39.94 Chris Guiliano (USA)- 1:40.39 Maximillian Giuliani (AUS)- 1:41.40 Thomas Ceccon (ITA)- 1:41.60 Matthew Richards (GBR)- 1:41.91

Women's 200m IM at the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup:

Alex Walsh (USA)- 2:04.01 Ellen Walshe (IRL)- 2:04.75 Abbie Wood (GBR)- 2:05.33 Roos Vanotterdijk (BEL)- 2:05.81 Rebecca Meder (RSA)- 2:05.83

