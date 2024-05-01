World Athletic Relays 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch it and more

The World Athletic Relays 2024 is all set to be held between May 4 and 5 in the Bahamas. The Thomas A Robinson National Stadium in Nassau will host this mega event and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas will organize it.

The event will also be a qualifying tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The top 14 teams from each event of the tournament will achieve direct qualification to the greatest sporting spectacle of the year.

Some of the most renowned athletes from numerous countries will headline the mega-event including six-time World Championships gold medalist Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas, Femke Bol, etc.

The competition will also offer lucrative prize money to the winners of the events. The winning team will be awarded a sum of $40,000 while the second and third-placed teams will bag an amount of $20,000 and $10,000.

With all this said, let's have a look at the schedule of the mega event in the Bahamas.

World Athletics Relays 2024: Complete schedule

Noah Lyles all set to headline the World Athletic Relays 2024

Here is the complete schedule of the two days of the World Athletics Relays 2024 in the Bahamas.

First Day (May 4):

7:05 PM EST- Mixed 4*400 meters relay- First Olympic qualifying round

7:50 PM EST- Women's 4*100 meters relay- First Olympic qualifying round

8:25 PM EST- Men's 4*100 meters relay- First Olympic qualifying round

9:05 PM EST- Women's 4*400 meters relay- First Olympic qualifying round

9:49 PM EST- Men's 4*400 meters relay- First Olympic qualifying round

Second Day (May 5):

7:05 PM EST- Men's 4*100 meters relay- Second Olympic qualifying round

7:40 PM EST- Women's 4*100 meters relay- Second Olympic qualifying round

8:05 PM EST- Men's 4*400 meters relay- Second Olympic qualifying round

8:30 PM EST- Women's 4*400 meters relay- Second Olympic qualifying round

9:04 PM EST- Mixed 4*400 meters relay- Second Olympic qualifying round

9:40 PM EST- Mixed 4*400 meters relay- Finals

9:50 PM EST- Women's 4*100 meters relay- Finals

10:00 PM EST- Men's 4*100 meters relay- Finals

10:10 PM EST- Women's 4*400 meters relay- Finals

10:20 PM EST- Men's 4*400 meters relay- Finals

World Athletic Relays 2024: Where to Watch?

Gabby Thomas to feature in the US team for World Athletic Relays 2024

All the World Athletic Relays 2024 events will be broadcast on Peacock and other channels and mobile apps. For the first day of the event, only Peacock will be live-streaming the events whereas for the second day, the event will be broadcast on NBCSports.com, CNBC, NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

Besides, the event will also be shown across various channels and websites BBC (BBC Red Button and BBC Sport Website) in various territories of Great Britain.