World Athletics Championships 2025 medal tally: USA maintains lead on penultimate day, Kenya in second; see full standings here

As the World Athletics Championships 2025 reach the penultimate stage of action, Team USA continued to dominate the medal tally with 20 medals, followed by Kenya with 10 and Canada with four. Canada, which was in 10th position yesterday, climbed into the top three thanks to Marco Arop’s 800m bronze, while Jamaica, previously in second place, dropped to 8th.

The USA continued to impress today, adding three more medals,a gold, silver, and bronze, to its total of 17. In the women’s heptathlon, Anna Hall claimed her first world title with 6,888 points, while Taliyah Brooks took bronze with 6,581 points. Meanwhile, Chase Jackson added a silver medal. Hall’s win made history, as she became the first American woman to win the heptathlon at the World Championships since Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1993.

Kenya is close behind with six golds, two silvers, and two bronzes. Emmanuel Wanyonyi secured the win in the men’s 800m gold in a championship record time, following up his Olympic title from last year. In the women’s 5,000m, Beatrice Chebet outsprinted fellow Kenyan Faith Kipyegon to take gold in 14:54.36, while Kipyegon settled for silver in 14:55.07. Canada’s Marco Arop, the defending champion and Olympic silver medalist, claimed bronze in the men’s 800m with a time of 1:41.95.

At the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Team USA topped the medal table with 29 medals, including 12 golds, 8 silvers, and 9 bronzes. This year, the U.S. has already matched last year’s gold tally, with four additional silvers and bronzes added to the total.

Tomorrow marks the final day of the World Athletics Championships 2025, with Team USA looking to consolidate its dominance. Last year, the U.S. topped both the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays. With the relays yet to conclude, the U.S. remains well-positioned to finish on top of the medal table.

American athletes who have claimed gold this year at the World Athletics Championships 2025 include Anna Hall, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Katie Moon, Cordell Tinch, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Valerie Allman, Bryce Deadmon, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Jenoah McKiver, Alexis Holmes, and Ryan Crouser.

Notably, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone secured her first global title in the 400m flat at World Athletics Championships 2025, crossing the line in 47.78 seconds, while Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won both the 100m and 200m, becoming the first U.S. woman, and only the fourth in history, to complete the sprint double at a single World Championships. Meanwhile, Noah Lyles, who took bronze in the 100m, retained his 200m title with a time of 19.52 seconds.

World Athletics Championships 2025: Complete medal tally

Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Position Federation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States 12 4 4 20 2

Kenya 6 2 2 10 3 Canada 3 0 1 4 4 Netherlands 2 2 0 4 5 New Zealand 2 0 1 3 6 Spain 2 0 1 3 7 Portugal 2 0 0 2 8 Jamaica 1 4 3 8 9 Italy 1 3 3 7 10 Brazil 1 2 0 3 11 Trinad and Tobago 1 1 0 2 12 Cuba 1 0 2 3 13 Ecuador 1 0 1 2 13 Sweden 1 0 1 2 13 Botswana 1 0 1 2 16 Tanzania 1 0 0 1 16 France 1 0 0 1 16 Switzerland 1 0 0 1 19 Germany 0 3 0 3 20 Ethiopia 0 2 2 4 20 Pr Of China 0 2 2 4 22 Great Britain &N.i. 0 2 1 3 23 Mexico 0 2 0 2 24 Bahrain 0 1 1 2 25 Algeria 0 1 0 1 25 Korea 0 1 0 1 25 Ireland 0 1 0 1 25 Nigeria 0 1 0 1 25 Grenada 0 1 0 1 25 Morocco 0 1 0 1 25 Dominican Republic 0 1 0 1 25 Greece 0 1 0 1 25 Commonwealth of Dominica 0 1 0 1 25 Latvia 0 1 0 1 35 Australia 0 0 3 3 36 Japan 0 0 2 2 37 Hungary 0 0 1 1 37 Qatar 0 0 1 1 37 Slovak Republic 0 0 1 1 37 Slovenia 0 0 1 1 37 Belgium 0 0 1 1 37 Colombia 0 0 1 1 37 Uruguay 0 0 1 1 37 Czechia 0 0 1 1 37 Venezuela 0 0 1 1 37 Saint Lucia 0 0 1 1

