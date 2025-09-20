  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • World Athletics Championships 2025 medal tally: USA maintains lead on penultimate day, Kenya in second; see full standings here

World Athletics Championships 2025 medal tally: USA maintains lead on penultimate day, Kenya in second; see full standings here

By Amitha Reji George
Modified Sep 20, 2025 16:07 GMT
Anna Hall
USA maintains lead on penultimate day at World Athletics Championships 2025 Source: Getty

As the World Athletics Championships 2025 reach the penultimate stage of action, Team USA continued to dominate the medal tally with 20 medals, followed by Kenya with 10 and Canada with four. Canada, which was in 10th position yesterday, climbed into the top three thanks to Marco Arop’s 800m bronze, while Jamaica, previously in second place, dropped to 8th.

Ad

The USA continued to impress today, adding three more medals,a gold, silver, and bronze, to its total of 17. In the women’s heptathlon, Anna Hall claimed her first world title with 6,888 points, while Taliyah Brooks took bronze with 6,581 points. Meanwhile, Chase Jackson added a silver medal. Hall’s win made history, as she became the first American woman to win the heptathlon at the World Championships since Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1993.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kenya is close behind with six golds, two silvers, and two bronzes. Emmanuel Wanyonyi secured the win in the men’s 800m gold in a championship record time, following up his Olympic title from last year. In the women’s 5,000m, Beatrice Chebet outsprinted fellow Kenyan Faith Kipyegon to take gold in 14:54.36, while Kipyegon settled for silver in 14:55.07. Canada’s Marco Arop, the defending champion and Olympic silver medalist, claimed bronze in the men’s 800m with a time of 1:41.95.

Ad

At the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Team USA topped the medal table with 29 medals, including 12 golds, 8 silvers, and 9 bronzes. This year, the U.S. has already matched last year’s gold tally, with four additional silvers and bronzes added to the total.

Tomorrow marks the final day of the World Athletics Championships 2025, with Team USA looking to consolidate its dominance. Last year, the U.S. topped both the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays. With the relays yet to conclude, the U.S. remains well-positioned to finish on top of the medal table.

Ad

American athletes who have claimed gold this year at the World Athletics Championships 2025 include Anna Hall, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Katie Moon, Cordell Tinch, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Valerie Allman, Bryce Deadmon, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Jenoah McKiver, Alexis Holmes, and Ryan Crouser.

Notably, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone secured her first global title in the 400m flat at World Athletics Championships 2025, crossing the line in 47.78 seconds, while Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won both the 100m and 200m, becoming the first U.S. woman, and only the fourth in history, to complete the sprint double at a single World Championships. Meanwhile, Noah Lyles, who took bronze in the 100m, retained his 200m title with a time of 19.52 seconds.

Ad

World Athletics Championships 2025: Complete medal tally

Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
PositionFederationGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1United States124420
2
Kenya62210
3Canada3014
4Netherlands2204
5New Zealand2013
6Spain2013
7Portugal2002
8Jamaica1438
9Italy1337
10Brazil1203
11Trinad and Tobago1102
12Cuba1023
13Ecuador1012
13Sweden1012
13Botswana1012
16Tanzania1001
16France1001
16Switzerland1001
19Germany0303
20Ethiopia0224
20Pr Of China0224
22Great Britain &N.i.0213
23Mexico0202
24Bahrain0112
25Algeria0101
25Korea0101
25Ireland0101
25Nigeria0101
25Grenada0101
25Morocco0101
25Dominican Republic0101
25Greece0101
25Commonwealth of Dominica0101
25Latvia0101
35Australia0033
36Japan0022
37Hungary0011
37Qatar0011
37Slovak Republic0011
37Slovenia0011
37Belgium0011
37Colombia0011
37Uruguay0011
37Czechia0011
37Venezuela0011
37Saint Lucia0011
About the author
Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Amitha Reji George
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications