Day 2 of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo concluded on September 14, 2025. In the women's 100m, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden claimed her first World title with a new championship record of 10.61s, finishing ahead of Jamaica's Tina Clayton and Olympic champion Julien Alfred, who placed second and third with times of 10.76s and 10.84s, respectively.
Sha'Carri Richardson, the 2023 100m World champion, impressed with a season best of 10.94s but finished outside the podium, with a fourth-place finish.
Meanwhile, the women's long jump saw Tara Davis-Woodhall secure her first gold medal at the World Athletics Championships with a best effort of 7.13m in the finals. Germany's Malaika Mihambo (6.99m) and Natalia Linares of Colombia (6.92m) completed the podium in second and third places.
With that, let's look at complete results for day two of the World Athletics Championships 2025 -
Women’s events at 2025 World Athletics Championships
100m medalists
- Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA) - 10.61
- Tina Clayton (Jamaica) - 10.76
- Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia) - 10.84
Qualified for 100m hurdles semifinals at World Athletics Championships
- Danielle Williams (Jamaica) - 12.40
- Grace Stark (United States) - 12.46
- Nadine Visser (Netherlands) - 12.48
- Pia Skrzyszowska (Poland) - 12.51
- Masai Russell (United States) - 12.53
- Tobi Amusan (Nigeria) - 12.53
- Ackera Nugent (Jamaica) - 12.54
- Ditaji Kambundji (Switzerland) - 12.59
- Devynne Charlton (Bahamas) - 12.69
- Maayke Tjin-A-Lim (Netherlands) - 12.71
- Yanla Ndjip-Nyemeck (Belgium) - 12.74
- Alaysha Johnson (United States) - 12.76
- Amoi Brown (Jamaica) - 12.82
- Giada Carmassi (Italy) - 12.83
- Greisys Roble (Cuba) - 12.84
- Elena Carraro (Italy) - 12.86 [.855]
- Marione Fourie (South Africa) - 12.86
- Lotta Harala (Finland) - 12.86 [.857]
- Hitomi Nakajima (Japan) - 12.88
- Sarah Lavin (Ireland) - 12.94
- Saara Keskitalo (Finland) - 12.95
- Luca Kozák (Hungary) - 12.96
- Sacha Alessandrini (France) - 12.99
- Mako Fukube (Japan) - 12.92
Qualified for 400m semifinals at World Athletics Championships
- Salwa Eid Naser (Bahrain) - 49.13
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) - 49.41
- Stacey Ann Williams (Jamaica) - 49.59
- Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic) - 49.85
- Wadeline Venlogh (Haiti) - 49.91
- Nickisha Pryce (Jamaica) - 49.91
- Amber Anning (Great Britain) - 49.96
- Henriette Jæger (Norway) - 50.12
- Natalia Bukowiecka (Poland) - 50.16
- Lieke Klaver (Netherlands) - 50.32
- Roxana Gómez (Cuba) - 50.35
- Bassant Hemida (Egypt) - 50.36
- Aaliyah Butler (USA) - 50.44
- Printassia Johnson (Bahamas) - 50.53
- Martina Weil (Chile) - 50.61
- Paula Sevilla (Spain) - 50.69
- Yemi Mary John (Great Britain) - 50.71
- Mercy Adongo Oketch (Kenya) - 50.76
- Isabella Whittaker (USA) - 50.82
- Sada Williams (Barbados) - 50.93
- Andrea Miklós (Romania) - 50.96
- Sharlene Mawdsley (Ireland) - 51.04
- Dejanea Oakley (Jamaica) - 51.07
- Victoria Ohuruogu (Great Britain) - 51.37
Qualified for 1500m semifinals at World Athletics Championships
- Freweyni Hailu (Ethiopia) - 4:01.23
- Nikki Hiltz (USA) - 4:01.73
- Susan Lokayo Ejore (Kenya) - 4:01.99
- Gabriela Debues-Stafford (Canada) - 4:02.00
- Agathe Guillemot (France) - 4:02.05
- Sophie O’Sullivan (Ireland) - 4:02.12
- Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) - 4:02.55
- Sarah Madeleine (France) - 4:02.66
- Sarah Healy (Ireland) - 4:02.67
- Marta Zenoni (Italy) - 4:02.77
- Gabija Galvydytė (Lithuania) - 4:02.81
- Nele Weßel (Germany) - 4:03.57
- Jessica Hull (Australia) - 4:04.40
- Sinclaire Johnson (USA) - 4:04.59
- Gaia Sabbatini (Italy) - 4:04.93
- Dorcus Ewoi (Kenya) - 4:04.99
- Marta Pérez (Spain) - 4:05.14
- Weronika Lizakowska (Poland) - 4:05.35
- Nelly Chepchirchir (Kenya) - 4:07.01
- Klaudia Kazimierska (Poland) - 4:07.34
- Salomé Afonso (Portugal) - 4:07.44
- Linden Hall (Australia) - 4:07.61
- Emily Mackay (USA) - 4:08.19
- Revee Walcott-Nolan (Great Britain) - 4:08.67
Long Jump medalists
- Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) - 7.13
- Malaika Mihambo (Germany) - 6.99
- Natalia Linares (Colombia) - 6.92
Discus Throw medalists
- Valarie Allman (USA) - 69.48
- Jorinde van Klinken (Netherlands) - 67.50
- Silinda Moráles (Cuba) - 67.25
Qualified for Hammer Throw finals at World Athletics Championships
- Camryn Rogers (Canada) - 77.52
- Silja Kosonen (Finland) - 75.88
- DeAnna Price (USA) - 74.99
- Jie Zhao (China) - 74.24
- Krista Tervo (Finland) - 73.73
- Anita Włodarczyk (Poland) - 73.69
- Jiale Zhang (China) - 72.02
- Katrine Koch Jacobsen (Denmark) - 72.00
- Janee' Kassanavoid (USA) - 71.95
- Sara Fantini (Italy) - 71.06
- Aileen Kuhn (Germany) - 70.85
- Nicola Tuthill (Ireland) - 70.70
Marathon medalists
- Peres Jepchirchir (Kenya) - 2:24:43
- Tigst Assefa (Ethiopia) - 2:24:45
- Julia Paternain (Uruguay) - 2:27:23
Men’s events at 2025 World Athletics Championships
100m medalists
- Oblique Seville (Jamaica) - 9.77
- Kishane Thompson (Jamaica) - 9.82
- Noah Lyles (USA) - 9.89
Qualified for 400m
- Jacory Patterson (United States) - 43.90
- Khaleb McRae (United States) - 44.25
- Zakithi Nene (South Africa) - 44.34
- Bayapo Ndori (Botswana) - 44.36
- Rusheen McDonald (Jamaica) - 44.38
- Yuki Joseph Nakajima (Japan) - 44.44
- Edoardo Scotti (Italy) - 44.45
- Lee Eppie (Botswana) - 44.44
- Collen Kebinatshipi (Botswana) - 44.48
- Christopher Bailey (United States) - 44.49
- Bovel McPherson (Jamaica) - 44.51
- Reece Holder (Australia) - 44.54
- Vernon Norwood (United States) - 44.55
- Attila Molnár (Hungary) - 44.55
- Muzala Samukonga (Zambia) - 44.56
- Ammar Ibrahim (Qatar) - 44.63
- Jereem Richards (Trinidad and Tobago) - 44.64
- Kirani James (Grenada) - 44.66
- Samuel Reardon (Great Britain & N.I.) - 44.70
- Lythe Pillay (South Africa) - 44.73
- Delano Kennedy (Jamaica) - 44.74
- Charlie Dobson (Great Britain & N.I.) - 44.85
- Rok Ferlan (Slovenia) - 44.91
Qualified for 1500m semifinals at World Athletics Championships
- Narve Gilje Nordås (Norway) - 3:35.90
- Josh Kerr (Great Britain) - 3:35.98
- Ethan Strand (USA) - 3:36.27
- Federico Riva (Italy) - 3:36.28
- Stefan Nillessen (Netherlands) - 3:36.28
- Tshepo Tshite (South Africa) - 3:36.36
- Azeddine Habz (France) - 3:36.62
- Jake Wightman (Great Britain) - 3:36.90
- José Carlos Pinto (Portugal) - 3:37.09
- Jonah Koech (USA) - 3:37.11
- Romain Mornet (France) - 3:37.19
- Samuel Pihlström (Sweden) - 3:37.25
- Andrew Coscoran (Ireland) - 3:37.32
- Pietro Arese (Italy) - 3:40.91
- Isaac Nader (Portugal) - 3:40.91
- Niels Laros (Netherlands) - 3:41.00
- Reynold Cheruiyot (Kenya) - 3:41.17
- Ruben Verheyden (Belgium) - 3:41.45
- Foster Malleck (Canada) - 3:41.53
10000m medalists
- Jimmy Gressier (France) - 28:55.77
- Yomif Kejelcha (Ethiopia) - 28:55.83
- Andreas Almgren (Sweden) - 28:56.02
High Jump finalists at World Athletics Championships
- Oleh Doroshchuk (Ukraine) - 2.25
- Ryoichi Akamatsu (Japan) - 2.25
- Sanghyeok Woo (South Korea) - 2.25
- Yuto Seko (Japan) - 2.25
- Jan Štefela (Czech Republic) - 2.25
- Juvaughn Harrison (USA) - 2.25
- Yual Reath (Australia) - 2.25
- Hamish Kerr (New Zealand) - 2.25
- Matteo Sioli (Italy) - 2.25
- Sarvesh Anil Kushare (India) - 2.25
- Tyus Wilson (USA) - 2.25
- Thomas Carmoy (Belgium) - 2.25
- Romaine Beckford (Jamaica) - 2.25