World Athletics Championships final medal tally: USA finishes with record 16 golds; see other countries standings here

The thrilling 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo concluded with Team USA topping the medal table, securing 26 medals and a total team score of 308 points. Kenya followed in second place with 11 medals, while Canada claimed five, moving to third in the medal standings. The championships, held from September 13-21, featured over 2,000 athletes from 200 countries competing across 49 events.

Team USA finished with a total of 26 medals, including 16 golds, and five each of silver and bronze, earning a team point total of 308. The USA had also led last year’s championships with 29 medals, including 12 golds. While the team maintained its overall lead, it lost some defending titles, including men’s 100m. However, the squad added notable podium finishes, including Curtis Thompson’s medal in the men’s javelin throw and Melissa Jefferson, who won the women’s 200m over defending champion Shericka Jackson.

Kenya, which had finished fifth in the previous championships, secured second place overall with 118 points. Jamaica, previously fourth in 2023, dropped to 10th in the medal tally but was placed third overall with 98 points

The 2025 World Athletics Championships featured several roller-coaster moments. Rai Benjamin was initially disqualified after winning the men’s 400m hurdles but later had his title reinstated on appeal. Kenya and the United States also got a second chance in the men’s 4x400m relay, while South Africa was given another opportunity in the men’s 4x100m relay. Notably, Botswana made history on the last day, winning the men’s 4x400m relay to become the first African nation to claim the title. The USA took silver, and South Africa earned bronze on a rain-soaked track at the Japan National Stadium.

In the women’s relays, the United States continued its dominance, winning gold in the 4x100m relay for the third consecutive time, with Jamaica taking silver and Germany bronze. The USA also dominated the women’s 4x400m relay, setting a championship record of 3:16.61, while Jamaica took silver and the Netherlands bronze. Legendary Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ended her World Championships career with a silver in the 4x100m relay.

The World Athletics Championships 2025 also brought moments of heartbreak for several top athletes.. Reigning 100m world champion Sha'Carri Richardson missed the podium, finishing fifth, while Noah Lyles lost his 100m title to Oblique Seville but retained his 200m crown. The defending 1500m champion suffered a calf injury, ending his title defense and finishing last. Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo was disqualified in the 100m and finished fourth in the 200m but helped secure victory in the men’s 4x400m relay. Meanwhile, USA’s Cole Hocker, disqualified in the 1500m heats, went on to claim gold in the men’s 5000m.

World Athletics Championships 2025: Complete medal tally

Day 9 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Position Federation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States 16 5 5 26 2 kenya 7 2 2 11 3 Canada 3 1 1 5 4 Netherlands 2 2 2 6 5 Spain 2 0 1 3 5 New Zealand 2 0 1 3 5 Sweden 2 0 1 3 5 Botswana 2 0 1 3 9 Portugal 2 0 0 2 10 Jamaica 1 6 3 10 11 Italy 1 3 3 7 12 Germany 1 3 1 5 13 Brazil 1 2 0 3 14 Trinidad And Tobago 1 1 0 2 15 Australia 1 0 3 4 16 Cuba 1 0 2 3 17 France 1 0 1 2 17 Ecuador 1 0 1 2 19 Tanzania 1 0 0 1 19 Switzerland 1 0 0 1 21 Great Britain & N.i. 0 3 2 5 22 Ethiopia 0 2 2 4 22 Pr of China 0 2 2 4 24 Mexico 0 2 0 2 25 Belgium 0 1 1 2 25 Bahrain 0 1 1 2 27 Algeria 0 1 0 1 27 Grenada 0 1 0 1 27 Ireland 0 1 0 1 27 Korea 0 1 0 1 27 Nigeria 0 1 0 1 27 Poland 0 1 0 1 27 Commonwealth of Dominica 0 1 0 1 27 Morocco 0 1 0 1 27 Puerto Rico 0 1 0 1 27 Dominican Republic 0 1 0 1 27 Latvia 0 1 0 1 27 Lithuania 0 1 0 1 27 Greece 0 1 0 1 40 Japan 0 0 2 2 41 Serbia 0 0 1 1 41 Uruguay 0 0 1 1 41 Colombia 0 0 1 1 41 Hungary 0 0 1 1 41 Saint Lucia 0 0 1 1 41 Qatar 0 0 1 1 41 Samoa 0 0 1 1 41 Slovak Republic 0 0 1 1 41 Venezuela 0 0 1 1 41 Czechia 0 0 1 1 41 South Africa 0 0 1 1 41 Slovenia 0 0 1 1 41 Ukraine 0 0 1 1

