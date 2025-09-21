  • home icon
  • World Athletics Championships final medal tally: USA finishes with record 16 golds; see other countries standings here

World Athletics Championships final medal tally: USA finishes with record 16 golds; see other countries standings here

By Amitha Reji George
Modified Sep 21, 2025 15:16 GMT
Noah Lyles
USA finishes with record 16 golds at World Athletics Championships Source: Getty

The thrilling 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo concluded with Team USA topping the medal table, securing 26 medals and a total team score of 308 points. Kenya followed in second place with 11 medals, while Canada claimed five, moving to third in the medal standings. The championships, held from September 13-21, featured over 2,000 athletes from 200 countries competing across 49 events.

Team USA finished with a total of 26 medals, including 16 golds, and five each of silver and bronze, earning a team point total of 308. The USA had also led last year’s championships with 29 medals, including 12 golds. While the team maintained its overall lead, it lost some defending titles, including men’s 100m. However, the squad added notable podium finishes, including Curtis Thompson’s medal in the men’s javelin throw and Melissa Jefferson, who won the women’s 200m over defending champion Shericka Jackson.

Kenya, which had finished fifth in the previous championships, secured second place overall with 118 points. Jamaica, previously fourth in 2023, dropped to 10th in the medal tally but was placed third overall with 98 points

The 2025 World Athletics Championships featured several roller-coaster moments. Rai Benjamin was initially disqualified after winning the men’s 400m hurdles but later had his title reinstated on appeal. Kenya and the United States also got a second chance in the men’s 4x400m relay, while South Africa was given another opportunity in the men’s 4x100m relay. Notably, Botswana made history on the last day, winning the men’s 4x400m relay to become the first African nation to claim the title. The USA took silver, and South Africa earned bronze on a rain-soaked track at the Japan National Stadium.

In the women’s relays, the United States continued its dominance, winning gold in the 4x100m relay for the third consecutive time, with Jamaica taking silver and Germany bronze. The USA also dominated the women’s 4x400m relay, setting a championship record of 3:16.61, while Jamaica took silver and the Netherlands bronze. Legendary Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ended her World Championships career with a silver in the 4x100m relay.

The World Athletics Championships 2025 also brought moments of heartbreak for several top athletes.. Reigning 100m world champion Sha'Carri Richardson missed the podium, finishing fifth, while Noah Lyles lost his 100m title to Oblique Seville but retained his 200m crown. The defending 1500m champion suffered a calf injury, ending his title defense and finishing last. Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo was disqualified in the 100m and finished fourth in the 200m but helped secure victory in the men’s 4x400m relay. Meanwhile, USA’s Cole Hocker, disqualified in the 1500m heats, went on to claim gold in the men’s 5000m.

World Athletics Championships 2025: Complete medal tally

Day 9 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
PositionFederationGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1United States165526
2kenya72211
3Canada3115
4Netherlands2226
5Spain2013
5New Zealand2013
5Sweden2013
5Botswana2013
9Portugal2002
10Jamaica16310
11Italy1337
12Germany1315
13Brazil1203
14Trinidad And Tobago1102
15Australia1034
16Cuba1023
17France1012
17Ecuador1012
19Tanzania1001
19Switzerland1001
21Great Britain & N.i.0325
22Ethiopia0224
22Pr of China0224
24Mexico0202
25Belgium0112
25Bahrain0112
27Algeria0101
27Grenada0101
27Ireland0101
27Korea0101
27Nigeria 0101
27Poland0101
27Commonwealth of Dominica0101
27Morocco0101
27Puerto Rico0101
27Dominican Republic0101
27Latvia0101
27Lithuania 0101
27Greece0101
40Japan0022
41Serbia 0011
41Uruguay0011
41Colombia0011
41Hungary0011
41Saint Lucia0011
41Qatar0011
41Samoa0011
41Slovak Republic0011
41Venezuela0011
41Czechia0011
41South Africa0011
41Slovenia0 011
41Ukraine0 011
About the author
Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Edited by Amitha Reji George
