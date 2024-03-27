World Athletics Cross Country Championships 2024: Full schedule, where to watch and more

More than 480 athletes, men and women, from 51 teams around the world will be competing at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships 2024 in Belgrade, Serbia on March 30. Around 245 athletes are vying for titles in the individual senior races.

Last year's champions Jacob Kiplimo of team Uganda and Beatrice Chebet of team Kenya will look to defend their respective titles. World Athletics highlighted on X (formerly Twitter) that:

"The top three finishers in the senior men's race from last year's edition will return for another clash in Belgrade on Saturday."

The first event is the women's U20 race at 11am followed by the men's U20 race at 11.35pm on March 30. The women's U20 race is 6km, while the men's U20 race is 8km.

Six athletes from each team will compete in the respective races. The course is a loop of 1887m.

Medals will be awarded to the winners of World Athletics Cross Country Championships 2024

Winning athletes will be presented with medals that feature the event logo. Slobodan Brankovic, president of the local organizing committee, described the medals as a symbol of effort, passion and dedication. He said:

"Each of them carries with it a story of training and determination that went into achieving such a medal." (via World Athletics)

Elzan Bibic, Serbian distance runner, said the medals represent the hours of work put in by athletes, sacrifice and dedication. Biblic, who is the European indoor 3000m bronze medalist, highlighted:

"They're not just awards, but symbols of perseverance and courage." (via World Athletics)

Winners also get prize money ranging from $3,000 to $30,000.

Schedule of the World Athletics Cross Country Championships 2024

The schedule for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships 2024 Belgrade is as follows:

11 am: Women U20 race final (6km)

11:35 am: Men U20 race final (8km)

12:15 pm: Mixed relay final (4x2km)

12:45 pm: Women's senior race final (10km)

13:30 pm: Men's senior race final (10km)

How to watch World Athletics Cross Country Championships 2024

2023 World Cross Country Championships

The event can be streamed on World Athletics YouTube channel and Inside Track. The World Athletics Cross Country Championships Belgrade 2024 can be viewed through World Athletics associated platforms and broadcasters. Audiences from the United States can watch the event live via CNBC. Moreover, the event-by-event previews can be accessed on World Athletics platform.