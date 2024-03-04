World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024: Final medal tally

The high-anticipated 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships with an electrifying showdown concluded on Sunday, March 3, with the American squad leading the medal tally.

The fans witnessed the action for three days, commencing on Friday, March 1, at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom. The American squad topped the medal tally with 20 medals, including six gold, nine silver, and five bronze medals.

Belgium followed the American squad with four medals, including three gold and one bronze medal. New Zealand stood in third place with a total of four medals, including two gold and two silver at the 19th edition of the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

The Dutch squad finished in fourth place in the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships medal tally with five medals, including two gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Final Medal Tally at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024

The 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships witnessed two world records being broken. Dutch athlete Femke Bol shattered the world record after registering an impressive time of 49.17 seconds in the 400m event. Devynne Charlton recorded 7.65 seconds in women's 60m hurdles, setting another world record.

The medal tally for the 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships is given below:

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total United States (USA) 6 9 5 20 Belgium (BEL) 3 0 1 4 New Zealand (NZL) 2 2 0 4 Netherlands (NED) 2 1 2 5 Ethiopia (ETH) 2 1 1 4 Great Britain (GBR) 2 1 1 4 Sweden (SWE) 1 1 0 2 Greece (GRE) 1 0 1 2 Australia (AUS) 1 0 0 1 Bahamas (BAH) 1 0 0 1 Burkina Faso (BUR) 1 0 0 1 Canada (CAN) 1 0 0 1 Dominica (DMA) 1 0 0 1 Saint Lucia (LCA) 1 0 0 1 Switzerland (SUI) 1 0 0 1 Italy (ITA) 0 2 2 4 Norway (NOR) 0 2 0 2 France (FRA) 0 1 1 2 Poland (POL) 0 1 1 2 Algeria (ALG) 0 1 0 1 Cuba (CUB) 0 1 0 1 Finland (FIN) 0 1 0 1 Germany (GER) 0 1 0 1 Ukraine (UKR) 0 1 0 1 Jamaica (JAM) 0 0 3 3 Spain (ESP) 0 0 2 2 Benin (BEN) 0 0 1 1 Estonia (EST) 0 0 1 1 Kenya (KEN) 0 0 1 1 Portugal (POR) 0 0 1 1 Slovenia (SLO) 0 0 1 1 South Korea (KOR) 0 0 1 1

Top 3 finishers of the events at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships

Men's 60m:

Christian COLEMAN(USA) - 6.41 (WL) Noah LYLES(USA) - 6.44 Ackeem BLAKE (JAM) - 6.46

Men's shot put:

Ryan CROUSER (USA) - 22.77m (CR) Tom WALSH(NZL) - 22.07m Leonardo FABBRI (ITA) - 21.96m

Women's High Jump at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships:

Nicola OLYSLAGERS (AUS) - 1.99m Yaroslava MAHUCHIKH (UKR) - 1.97m Lia APOSTOLOVSKI (SLO) 1.95m - (PB)

Women's Shot Put:

Sarah MITTON (CAN) - 20.22m (SB) Yemisi OGUNLEYE (GER) - 20.19m (PB) Chase JACKSON(USA) - 19.67m

Women's Pentathlon:

Noor VIDTS (BEL) – 4773 Saga VANNINEN (FIN) – 4677 Sofie DOKTER(NED) - 4571

Men's 60m Hurdles Final at the at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships

Grant HOLLOWAY (USA) - 7.29 Lorenzo Ndele SIMONELLI (ITA) - 7.43 Just KWAOU-MATHEY (FRA) - 7.47

Men's 400m Final

Alexander DOOM (BEL) - 45.25 Karsten WARHOLM (NOR) - 45.34 Rusheen MCDONALD (JAM) - 45.65

Women's 400m Final at the 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships

Femke BOL (NED) - 49.17 (WR) Lieke KLAVER (NED) - 50.16 Alexis HOLMES (USA) - 50.24

Men's 3000m Final

Josh KERR (GBR) - 7:42.98 Yared NUGUSE (USA) - 7:43.59 Selemon BAREGA (ETH) - 7:43.64

Women's 3000m Final

Elle ST. PIERRE (USA) - 8:20.87 Gudaf TSEGAY (ETH) - 8:21.13 Beatrice CHEPKOECH (KEN) - 8:22.68

Women's 60m Final at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships

Julien ALFRED (LCA) - 6.98 Ewa SWOBODA (POL) - 7.00 Zaynab DOSSO (ITA) - 7.05

Men's Long Jump Final at the 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships

Miltiadis TENTOGLOU(GRE) - 8.22 Mattia FURLANI (ITA) - 8.22 Carey MCLEOD (JAM) - 8.21

Women's Pole Vault Finals

Molly CAUDERY (GBR) - 4.80 Eliza MCCARTNEY (NZL) - 4.80 Katie MOON (USA) - 4.75

Men's Pole Vault Finals

Armand DUPLANTIS (SWE) - 6.05 (WL) Sam KENDRICKS (USA) - 5.90 Emmanouil KARALIS (GRE) - 5.85 (SB)

Women's Long Jump Final at the 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships

Tara DAVIS-WOODHALL (USA) - 7.07 Monae' NICHOLS- 6.85 (USA) (SB) Fátima DIAME (ESP) - 6.78 (SB)

Men's 4x400m Relay Final

Belgium - 3:02.54 (WL) USA - 3:02.60 (SB) Netherlands- 3:04.25 (NR)

Women's 4x400m Relay Final at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships

Netherlands - 3:25.07 (WL) USA - 3:25.34 (SB) Great Britain- 3:26.36 (NR)

Women's 60m Hurdles Final

Devynne CHARLTON (BAH) - 7.65 (WR) Cyréna SAMBA-MAYELA (FRA) - 7.74 Pia SKRZYSZOWSKA (POL) - 7.79

Men's 800m Final at the 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships

Bryce HOPPEL- (USA) 1:44.92 (WL) Andreas KRAMER (SWE) - 1:45.27 (SB) Eliott CRESTAN(BEL) - 1:45.32

Women's 800m Final

Tsige DUGUMA (ETH) - 2:01.90 Jemma REEKIE (GBR) - 2:02.72 Noélie YARIGO (BEN) - 2:03.15

Men's 1500m Final

Geordie BEAMISH (NZL) - 3:36.54 (PB) Cole HOCKER (USA) - 3:36.69 (PB) Hobbs KESSLER (USA) - 3:36.72

Women's 1500m Final at the at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships

Freweyni HAILU (ETH) - 4:01.46 Nikki HILTZ (USA) - 4:02.32 (PB) Emily MACKAY (USA) - 4:02.69 (PB)

Men's Heptathlon Final Results

Simon EHAMMER (SUI) - 6418 Sander SKOTHEIM (NOR) - 6407 Johannes ERM (EST) - 6340

Women's Triple Jump Final

Thea LAFOND (DMA) - 15.01 WL Leyanis PÉREZ HERNÁNDEZ (CUB) - 14.90 (SB) Ana PELETEIRO-COMPAORÉ (ESP) - 14.75 (SB)

Men's High Jump Final at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships

Hamish KERR(NZL) - 2.36 (WL) Shelby MCEWEN (USA) - 2.28 Sanghyeok WOO (KOR) - 2.28