World Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 Results Day 2: Mondo Duplantis clears 6m for 100th time, Grant Holloway dominates to claim third title

Day two of the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships concluded with impressive performances from some of track and field's biggest names in Nanjing, China. Mondo Duplantis, Grant Holloway, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, and Mujinga Kambundji are a few top athletes who dominated in their respective events at the Sports Training Centre in Nanjing, China.

Both Holloway and Duplantis claimed their third consecutive indoor titles, winning the 60m hurdles and pole vault in 2022, 2024, and 2025. The reigning 100m hurdles Olympic champion secured his third title at the World Athletics Indoor Championships comfortably, clocking a remarkable 7.42s in the finals.

Grant Holloway came well ahead of his competitors - Wilhem Belocian and Junxi Liu, who fought closely for the second and third positions, finishing with times of 7.54s and 7.55s respectively.

Meanwhile, Mondo Duplantis soared past the 6.00m mark for the 100th time in history. Like Holloway, he clinched his third indoor crown with a clearance of 6.15m. Greece's Emmanouil Karalis also scripted history at the meet, setting a national record of 6.05m in the same event.

Two-time Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen added another title to his resume by winning the 3000m at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships. This is his first gold medal at the event, having previously won a silver in the 1500m at the 2022 edition held in Belgrade.

Day 2 complete results for the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships

Jakob Ingebrigtsen at World Athletics Indoor Championships 2025. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Men’s event results

60m hurdles (final)

Grant Holloway (USA) - 7.42 Wilhem Belocian (FRA) - 7.54 Junxi Liu (CHN) - 7.55

3000m (final)

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) - 7:46.09 (SB) Berihu Aregawi (ETH) - 7:46.25 (SB) Ky Robinson (AUS) - 7:47.09

Pole Vault (final)

Mondo Duplantis (SWE) - 6.15 Emmanouil Karalis (GRE) - 6.05 (NR) Sam Kendricks (USA) - 5.90

800m (finalists)

Josh Hoey (USA) - 1:45.23 Brandon Miller (USA) - 1:46.98 Tom Dradriga (UGA) - 1:46.84 Samuel Chapple (NED) - 1:47.05 Eliott Crestan (BEL) - 1:48.65 Elvin Josué Canales (ESP) - 1:48.70

Women’s event results

60m (final)

Mujinga Kambundji (SUI) - 7.04 Zaynab Dosso (ITA) - 7.06 Patrizia Van Der Weken (LUX) - 7.07

3000m (final)

Freweyni Hailu (ETH) - 8:37.21 Shelby Houlihan (USA) - 8:38.26 Jessica Hull (AUS) - 8:38.28

400m (final)

Amber Anning (GBR) - 50.60 Alexis Holmes (USA) - 50.63 Henriette Jæger (NOR) - 50.92

Pole Vault (final)

Marie-Julie Bonnin (FRA) - 4.75 Tina Šutej (SLO) - 4.70 Angelica Moser (SUI) - 4.70

Triple Jump (final)

Leyanis Pérez Hernández (CUB) - 14.93 (WL) Liadagmis Povea (CUB) - 14.57 Ana Peleteiro-Compaoré (ESP) - 14.29

800m (finalists)

Audrey Werro (SUI) - 2:01.11 Prudence Sekgodiso (RSA) - 2:01.21 Anna Wielgosz (POL) - 2:01.36 Tsige Duguma (ETH) - 2:03.85 Nigist Getachew (ETH) - 2:04.01 Patricia Silva (POR) - 2:04.20

