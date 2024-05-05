World Athletics Relays 2024: All the teams that qualified for the Paris Olympics on Day 1 ft. Team USA

The first day of the World Athletics Relays saw plenty of sizzling action, with teams giving their all in the heats to secure an Olympic quota. On Saturday, May 4, each relay event had eight berths up for grabs, with the spots going to the top two finishers of each heat.

The first teams to confirm their ticket to Paris were the Netherlands and the Dominican Republic, as they topped heat one for the mixed 4x400m relays. Dutch athletes Femke Bol, Isayah Boers, Lieke Klaver, and Isaya Klein Ikkink, were phenomenal, clocking a 3:12.16 for the championship record.

However, in the very next heat, Team USA, featuring Ryan Willie, Matthew Boling, Kendall Ellis, and Lynna Irby-Jackson, turned up to clock a 3:11.52 for a new CR, while topping their heat with ease.

In the women's 4x400m at the World Athletics Relays, it was Ireland who stole the show. Consisting of Phil Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, and Rhasidat Adeleke, the team topped heat 2 and had the best overall time of the day, ensuring that they make an appearance in Paris. Their 3:24.28 is also good for a new national record.

Joining Ireland at the Olympic Games will be the likes of Team USA, Great Britain, Italy, and more.

The men's 4x400m saw a solid display from Botswana. The team, led by Letsile Tebogo, clocked a 2:59.73, the best time of the day in the relay. Several other teams, who made the cut, ran season bests of their 2024, including South Africa, Belgium, and Japan, amongst others.

Mexico, despite not booking a ticket to Paris, still managed to set a new national record of 3:03.87. Team USA was disqualified despite having crossed the finish line first, due to ‘exchanging positions before takeover’.

The women's 4x100m sprint at the World Athletics Relays saw a dominant display by Team USA. Tamari Davis, Celera Barnes, Melissa Jefferson, and Gabby Thomas put up a flawless performance to clock a 42.21, putting them a clean half second ahead of France, who finished behind them in heat 1. The team also had the best overall time of the day.

The American men's 4x100 team was equally impressive at the World Relays. Courtney Lindsey, Kyree King, Noah Lyles, and Kenny Bednarek ran a 37.49, setting a new world lead for the Olympic year in the event.

Overall, 16 teams will compete at the Paris Olympics, with six of the remaining eight being decided on the second day of the World Athletics Relays, and the other two being finalized via the world rankings on June 30.

World Athletics Relays 2024: Full list of Olympic qualifiers on day one

Women's 4x100m Qualifiers

United States of America

Great Britain

Germany Poland

Australia

Netherlands

Canada

France

Men's 4x100m Qualifiers

United States of America

Japan

Canada

Italy

China

France

Great Britain

Jamaica

Women's 4x400m Qualifiers

Ireland

United States of America

Great Britain

Italy

Norway

Poland

Canada

France

Men's 4x400m Qualifiers

Botswana

South Africa

Belgium

Japan

Germany

Italy

Nigeria

Great Britain

Mixed 4x400m Qualifiers

United States of America

Netherlands

Ireland

Belgium

Poland

Nigeria

Dominican Republic

World Athletics Relays 2024: How to watch day two live

Meanwhile, day two of the World Relays promises to be full of equally enthralling performances. First out on track at the Thomas A. Stadium will be the teams who failed to qualify for the Games, as they run the repechage rounds for a second chance at the Olympic Quota.

Next, will be the finals for all five events. Fans in America can tune into either NBC’s Peacock or CNBC for the broadcast. A live stream of the event will also be available on the NBC sports app and NBCSports.com.