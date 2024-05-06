World Athletics Relays 2024 Final Results: Team USA tops men's and women's 4x100m

After a few intense showdowns, the 2024 World Athletics Relays came to a conclusion on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

32 national teams competed at the 2024 World Athletics Relays in Nassau, Bahamas. The Relays served as the qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Day 2 of the Relays featured the second qualifying and final rounds for the mixed 4x400, women's 4x100, men's 4x100, women's 4x400, and men's 4x400m events.

Apart from the teams that qualified on Day 1, 30 more teams booked their tickets for Paris through 15 repechage heats and finals in Nassau, Bahamas.

Men and women's USA teams secured the leading position in men's 4x100m, women's 4x100m, women's 4x400m and mixed 4x400m at the 2024 World Athletics Relays

Noah Lyles led the 4x100m to victory at the 2024 World Athletics Relays.

The men's 4x100m team, including Courtney Lindsey, Kenny Bednarek, Kyree King, and Noah Lyles secured the gold medal after clocking a time of 37.40 seconds. Further, the 2023 World Championships trio, including Tamari Davis, Gabby Thomas, Celera Barnes with Melissa Jefferson clinched the gold medal in the women's 4x100m team relay race.

Thomas also competed in the 4x400m relay, where the American squad defeated the Polish and Canadian squads, registering a stunning 3:21.70

The results for Day 2 of the 2024 World Athletics Relays are given below:

Men 4x100m at the 2024 World Athletics Relays:

Olympic Qualifying Round 2:

Heat 1

Germany - 38.57 Liberia - 38.65 Switzerland - 38.65 Brazil - 38.72 Poland - 38.86 Czech Republic - 39.20 Cuba - 39.39

Heat 2:

Ghana - 38.29 Nigeria - 38.57 Dominican Republic - 39.16 Korea - 39.17 Thailand - 39.41 Saudi Arabia - 39.58 Turkey - 39.76

Heat 3:

South Africa - 38.08 Australia - 38.46 Colombia - 39.04 Kenya - 39.15 Bahamas - 39.21 Spain Arnau - 39.51

Finals:

United States - 37.40 Canada - 37.89 Italy - 38.13 France - 38.44 Japan - 38.45 Great Britain & NI - 38.45 China - 38.75 Jamaica - 38.88

Women 4x100m Results at the 2024 World Athletics Relays:

Olympic Qualifying Round 2:

Heat 1:

Italy - 42.60 Côte d’Ivoire - 42.63 Spain - 42.88 Belgium - 43.17 Ecuador - 43.47 Japan - 43.63

Heat 2:

Jamaica - 42.74 Trinidad and Tobago - 43.54 Hungary - 44.04 Cuba - 44.05 Liberia -44.31 Chile - 44.40 Denmark - 44.88

Heat 3:

Nigeria - 42.71 Switzerland - 42.75 China - 43.13 Bahamas - 43.32 Brazil -43.51 Colombia - 43.92 Estonia - 45.56

Final:

United States - 41.85 France - 42.75 Great Britain & NI - 42.80 Germany - 42.93 Australia - 43.02 Netherlands - 43.07 Canada - 43.09

Men 4x400m at the 2024 World Athletics Relays:

Olympic Qualifying Round 2:

Heat 1:

United States - 2:59.95 India - 3:03.23 Mexico - 3:03.47 Kenya- 3:04.83 Bahamas - 3:08.29

Heat 2:

Spain - 3:02.39 Poland - 3:02.91 Czech Republic - 3:03.00 Zambia - 3:03.18 Jamaica - 3:05.09 Barbados - 3:06.54 Senegal - 3:09.00 Guyana - 3:10.01

Heat 3:

Brazil - 3:01.86 Trinidad and Tobago - 3:02.39 France - 3:02.44 Netherlands - 3:03.24 Canada - 3:03.29 Australia - 3:04.68 Turkey - 3:06.35 Venezuela - 3:10.34

Final:

Botswana - 2:59.11 South Africa - 3:00.75 Belgium - 3:01.16 Japan - 3:01.20 Italy - 3:01.60 Great Britain & NI - 3:02.62 Germany - 3:05.55 Nigeria - 3:16.68

Women 4x400m Results at the 2024 World Athletics Relays:

Olympic Qualifying Round 2:

Heat 1:

Jamaica - 3:28.54 India - 3:29.35 Brazil - 3:31.60 Germany - 3:32.12 Colombia - 3:36.56

Heat 2:

Netherlands - 3:27.45 Switzerland - 3:28.30 Cuba - 3:29.36 Portugal - 3:35.25 Botswana - 3:38.33 Kenya - 3:43.22

Heat 3:

Belgium - 3:26.79 Spain - 3:27.30 Czech Republic - 3:27.76 Australia - 3:28.05 Ukraine - 3:33.43 Zambia - 3:34.55

Final:

United States - 3:21.70 Poland - 3:24.71 Canada - 3:25.17 Great Britain & NI - 3:25.84 Norway - 3:26.88 Italy - 3:27.51 Ireland - 3:30.95 France - 3:30.96

Mixed 4x400m at the 2024 World Athletics Relays:

Olympic Qualifying Round 2:

Heat 1:

Bahamas - 3:12.81 Jamaica - 3:14.49 South Africa - 3:15.96 Japan - 3:16.02 Guyana - 3:17.65 Bahrain -3:18.21 Hungary - 3:18.78

Heat 2:

Germany - 3:13.85 Switzerland - 3:14.12 Canada - 3:14.66 Italy - 3:16.47 Kenya - 3:18.76

Heat 3:

Great Britain & NI - 3:12.99 Ukraine - 3:14.49 Spain - 3:15.11 Botswana - 3:16.39 Portugal - 3:17.03 Mexico - 3:19.81 Colombia - 3:21.29

Final:

United States -3:10.73 Netherlands - 3:11.45 Ireland - 3:11.53 Nigeria - 3:12.87 Dominican Republic - 3:16.68 France - 3:17.38 Belgium - 3:31.40