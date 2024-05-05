World Athletics relays results today: USA and Netherlands secure spots for Paris Olympics 2024 | Day 1

With the 2024 Paris Olympics approaching near, the national squads stepped on the track at the 2024 World Athletics Relays in Nassau, Bahamas.

The 2024 World Athletics Relays will serve as a qualifier for the upcoming Olympic Games. 32 teams competed on Day 1 of the World Relays. The first day of the competition featured the heats for the mixed 4x400, women's 4x100, men's 4x100, women's 4x400, and men's 4x400m events.

The USA squad booked their tickets in the mixed 4X400m relays, women's 4x100m, men's 4x100m, and women's 4x400m.

Results for Day of the 2024 World Athletics Relays

The teams securing the top two places in the heats qualified for the finals of the events and earned their spots to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Mixed 4X400m at the 2024 World Athletics Relays:

Heat 1

Netherlands - 3:12.16 Dominican Republic - 3:14.39 Jamaica - 3:14.83 Bahamas - 3:14.86 Germany - 3:16.74 Colombia - 3:21.07 Brazil - 3:28.01

Heat 2

United States - 3:11.52 Nigeria - 3:13.79 South Africa - 3:15.95 Hungary - 3:16.80 Italy - 3:16.88 India - 3:20.36

Heat 3

Ireland - 3:12.50 Belgium - 3:13.18 Great Britain & NI - 3:13.52 Switzerland - 3:14.47 Spain - 3:15.47 Guyana - 3:17.31 Portugal - 3:17.56 Kenya - 3:19.90

Heat 4

Poland - 3:13.53 France - 3:14.71 Ukraine - 3:15.70 Czech Republic - 3:16.56 Canada - 3:16.65 Botswana - 3:18.48 Japan - 3:20.92 Mexico - 3:26.02

Women 4x100m at the 2024 World Athletics Relays:

Heat 1:

United States - 42.21 France - 43.09 Nigeria - 43.15 Switzerland - 43.29 Brazil - 43.82 Colombia - 44.12 Japan - 44.16

Heat 2:

Poland - 42.81 Canada - 42.98 PR of China - 43.03 Italy - 43.08 Jamaica - 43.33 Dominican Republic - 44.72 Denmark - 45.03

Heat 3:

Germany - 42.72 Australia - 42.83 Côte d’Ivoire - 42.83 Spain - 42.85 Ecuador - 43.67 Belgium - 43.96 Chile - 44.31 Estonia - 44.81

Heat 4:

Great Britain & NI - 42.33 Netherlands - 42.88 Liberia - 43.15 Bahamas - 43.17 Trinidad and Tobago - 43.22 Hungary - 43.66 Austria - 44.49

Men 4x100m at the 2024 World Athletics Relays:

Heat 1:

United States - 37.49 OQ Italy - 38.14 Brazil - 38.79 Liberia - 39.07 Korea - 39.25 Bahamas - 39.27 Czech Republic - 39.31

Heat 2:

France - 38.32 Great Britain & NI - 38.36 Trinidad and Tobago - 38.46 Nigeria - 38.47 Switzerland - 38.55 Poland - 38.87 Spain - 39.35 Turkey - 40.04

Heat 3:

Canada - 38.11 Jamaica - 38.50 Australia - 38.50 Thailand - 38.87 Netherlands - 38.87 Denmark - 39.82 Belgium - 39.82

Heat 4:

Japan - 38.10 China - 38.25 South Africa - 38.83 Cuba - 39.00 Dominican Republic - 39.08 Saudi Arabia - 39.18 Colombia - 39.20 Kenya - 39.38

Women 4x400m at the 2024 World Athletics Relays:

Heat 1:

Italy - 3:26.28 Canada - 3:27.17 Netherlands - 3:28.10 Australia - 3:28.20 India - 3:29.74 Switzerland - 3:33.43 Zambia - 3:35.37

Heat 2:

Ireland - 3:24.38 Great Britain & NI - 3:24.89 Cuba - 3:31.56 Ukraine - 3:32.31 Czech Republic - 3:34.85 Colombia - 3:39.13 Dominican Republic - 3:40.93

Heat 3:

Poland - 3:27.11 France - 3:28.06 Jamaica - 3:29.03 Spain - 3:31.09 Germany - 3:32.04 Botswana - 3:40.66 Kenya - 3:44.62

Heat 4:

United States - 3:24.76 Norway - 3:26.89 Belgium - 3:27.19 Portugal - 3:35.64

Men 4x400m at the 2024 World Athletics Relays:

Heat 1:

Japan - 3:00.98 Germany - 3:01.25 Trinidad and Tobago - 3:04.15 Zambia - 3:05.00 Canada - 3:05.02 Poland - 3:05.91

Heat 2:

Belgium - 3:00.09 Nigeria - 3:01.70 Jamaica - 3:02.46 Mexico - 3:02.87 Brazil - 3:03.97 Turkey - 3:06.74 Czech Republic - 3:06.86 Guyana - 3:09.91

Heat 3:

Italy - 3:01.68 Great Britain & NI - 3:02.10 Qatar - 3:02.55 Netherlands - 3:03.02 Kenya - 3:03.29 Bahamas - 3:07.45 Senegal - 3:09.09 Venezuela - 3:09.91

Heat 4:

Botswana - 2:59.73 South Africa - 2:59.76 Barbados - 3:03.72 SB Australia - 3:03.81 Spain - 3:06.84 Dominican Republic - 3:08.15