World Champion Dina Asher-Smith exudes excitement before racing in Jamaica for the first time

Dina Asher-Smith, the first British woman to win a World title, is all amped up for an upcoming special race. This will be a homecoming for the athlete as the event is slated to be held in Jamaica. However, the name of the event has not been revealed yet.

Asher-Smith was born in London but her father was born in Jamaica and moved to England when she was a child. She is a mixture of both and is now excited to have the first race of her life in Jamaica. She expressed her excitement on Instagram and weighed in on her preparation for the trip.

Track and field enthusiast Owen M took to their X account and shared the snaps of Asher-Smith's stories. The 28-year-old athlete shared a story and said she cannot wait to run in Jamaica. In another story, she revealed her plans before the event and shared her reaction when she saw the race in her schedule.

In her first Instagram story, Dina Asher-Smith wrote:

"I can't even begin to express how excited I am to be running in JAMAICA for my next race. I've wanted to do this for so long."

She added:

"I feel like I can begin to get really really excited about it because it's now officially next up. I. Can't. Wait.🤩🤩🤩"

In her second story, the World Champion said she could not believe she would be racing in Jamaica soon:

"I'll just be sitting here watching TV and then I'm like I M RACING IN JAMAICA SOON AAAAH. I literally screamed when I saw it on my schedule. But I have to remain calm. I'll let loose my next level of excitement when I board the plane."

Revealing her plans, Dina Asher-Smith further expressed:

"I have already planned the nails I'm going to get, and the outfit I want to wear when I take pics with the statues outside the National Stadium. I am a fan okay😭😂"

Dina Asher-Smith's Career

Dina Asher-Smith is the fastest British woman on record. She has had a remarkable track and field career. She clinched gold in the 200 meters and two silver medals in the 100 meters and 4x100m relay at the 2019 World Championships. She is also the only British woman to win three medals at a World Championships.

The British sensation also nabbed medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Overall, the athlete had bagged 25 medals for herself. She is now gearing up for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Dina Asher-Smith has shifted to Texas and is living a new life while preparing for the Paris Olympics. She has hired a new coach, and along with it, has adopted a few new changes.

"I went to a new coach, a new group, and a new philosophy," said Asher-Smith (via The Guardian). "And part of the transformation is that I'm far more comfortable with letting people in."

She has adopted a new life in Austin as she has fallen in love with the sun and is learning new skills like pottery.

"I'm loving it in Austin and I've been very spoiled with the sunshine. I wanted to learn a new skill, something creative that stimulated my mind in a different way."