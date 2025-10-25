World Gymnastics Championships 2025 Final Results and Medal Tally: Joscelyn Roberson wins bronze and Team USA loses top spot in overall tally

The 2025 World Gymnastics Championships were scheduled from October 19 to 25, at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta. The Championships showcased several stunning performances from Olympic and World Championship medalists.

Ad

A neutral gymnast from Russia Angelina Melnikova dominated multiple women's events, including the all-around and vault. She outfoxed the American gymnast Leanne Wong and China's Zhang Qingying to earn her second all-around world championships gold medal. The 25-year-old Olympic medalist also topped the vault event by surpassing Lia-Monica Fontaine and Joscelyn Roberson.

USA's Donnell Whittenburg topped the men's still rings with 14.7 points at the 2025 World Gymnastics Championships. He was followed by Adem Asil (14.566) and Lan Xingyu (14.5).

Ad

Trending

Final Results of the 2025 World Gymnastics Championships:

The results for women's events are given below:

Women's All-Around:

Angelina Melnikova (AIN) - 55.066 Leanne Wong (USA) - 54.966 Zhang Qingying (CHN) - 54.633 Kaylia Nemour (ALG) - 54.564 Asia D’Amato (ITA) - 53.532 Rina Kishi (JPN) - 52.232 Aiko Sugihara (JPN) - 52.132 Abigail Martin (GBR) - 52.998 Naomi Visser (NED) - 52.299 Ruby Evans (GBR) - 52.066

Women's vault:

Angelina Melnikova (AIN) - 14.466 Lia-Monica Fontaine (CAN) - 14.033 Joscelyn Roberson (USA) - 13.983 Lisa Vaelen (BEL) - 13.866 Karina Schoenmaier (GER) - 13.483 Anna Kalmykova (AIN) - 13.199 Charlize Moerz (AUT) - 13.133 DNF.: Deng Yalan (CHN)

Ad

Women's Uneven Bars:

Kaylia Nemour (ALG) – 15.533 Yang Fanyuwei (CHN) – 14.566 Angelina Melnikova (AIN) – 14.500 Kate McDonald (AUS) – 14.200 Leila Vasileva (AIN) – 14.200 Zoja Szekely (HUN) – 14.200 Skye Blakely (USA) – 14.166 Liudmila Roshchina (AIN) – 14.133

The results for men's events are given below:

Men's All-Around:

Hashimoto Daiki (JPN) - 85.131 Zhang Boheng (CHN) - 84.333 Noe Seifert (SUI) - 82.831 Shi Cong (CHN) - 82.297 Shinnosuke Oka (JPN) - 81.797 Angel Barajas (COL) - 81.432 Daniel Marinov (AIN) - 80.766 Krisztofer Meszaros (HUN) - 80.664 Caio Souza (BRA) - 80.530 Florian Langenegger (SUI) - 79.599

Ad

Men's Floor Exercise:

Jake Jarman (GBR) - 14.866 Luke Whitehouse (GBR) - 14.666 Carlos Yulo (PHI) - 14.533 Kameron Nelson (USA) - 14.133 Tikumporn Surintornta (THA) - 13.7 Milad Karimi (KAZ) - 13.6 Krisztofer Meszaros (HUN) - 13.266 Kazuki Minami (JPN) - 12.533

Men's Pommel Horse:

Hong Yanming (CHN) - 14.6 Mamikon Khachatryan (ARM) - 14.6 Patrick Hoopes (USA) - 14.566 Hamlet Manukyan (ARM) - 14.433 Alexander Yolshin-Cash (GBR) - 14.366 Zeinolla Idrissov (KAZ) - 13.666 Nariman Kurbanov (KAZ) - 13.533 Aidan Li (CAN) - 12.366

Men's Still Rings:

Ad

Donnell Whittenburg (USA) - 14.7 Adem Asil (TUR) - 14.566 Lan Xingyu (CHN) - 14.5 Zhang Boheng (CHN) -- 14.466 Eleftherios Petrounias (GRE) -- 14.3 Caio Souza (BRA) -- 14.166 Glen Cuyle (BEL) -- 13.933 Harry Hepworth (GBR) -- 13.366

Medal Tally at the 2025 World Gymnastics Championships

China is dominating the medal tally at the 2025 World Gymnastics Championships, with the American team settling in second place. The medal tally is given below.

Ad



Rank



Nation



Gold



Silver



Bronze



Total



1



China



1



1



3



5



2



United States



1



1



2



4



3



Great Britain



1



1



0



2



4



Algeria



1



0



0



1



4



Japan



1



0



0



1



6



Armenia



0



1



0



1



6



Canada



0



1



0



1



6



Turkey



0



1



0



1



9



Philippines



0



0



1



1



9



Switzerland



0



0



1



1



–



Individual Neutral Athletes



2



1



0



3



Totals



7



7



7



21



The medal tally will be updated after the conclusion of the men's vault, parallel bars, horizontal bars, and women's balance beam and floor finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More