World Gymnastics Championships 2025 Final Results and Medal Tally: Joscelyn Roberson wins bronze and Team USA loses top spot in overall tally

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Oct 25, 2025 02:11 GMT
Day 6 - Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Jakarta 2025 - Source: Getty
Joscelyn Roberson during the the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Getty Images)

The 2025 World Gymnastics Championships were scheduled from October 19 to 25, at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta. The Championships showcased several stunning performances from Olympic and World Championship medalists.

A neutral gymnast from Russia Angelina Melnikova dominated multiple women's events, including the all-around and vault. She outfoxed the American gymnast Leanne Wong and China's Zhang Qingying to earn her second all-around world championships gold medal. The 25-year-old Olympic medalist also topped the vault event by surpassing Lia-Monica Fontaine and Joscelyn Roberson.

USA's Donnell Whittenburg topped the men's still rings with 14.7 points at the 2025 World Gymnastics Championships. He was followed by Adem Asil (14.566) and Lan Xingyu (14.5).

Final Results of the 2025 World Gymnastics Championships:

The results for women's events are given below:

Women's All-Around:

  1. Angelina Melnikova (AIN) - 55.066
  2. Leanne Wong (USA) - 54.966
  3. Zhang Qingying (CHN) - 54.633
  4. Kaylia Nemour (ALG) - 54.564
  5. Asia D’Amato (ITA) - 53.532
  6. Rina Kishi (JPN) - 52.232
  7. Aiko Sugihara (JPN) - 52.132
  8. Abigail Martin (GBR) - 52.998
  9. Naomi Visser (NED) - 52.299
  10. Ruby Evans (GBR) - 52.066

Women's vault:

  1. Angelina Melnikova (AIN) - 14.466
  2. Lia-Monica Fontaine (CAN) - 14.033
  3. Joscelyn Roberson (USA) - 13.983
  4. Lisa Vaelen (BEL) - 13.866
  5. Karina Schoenmaier (GER) - 13.483
  6. Anna Kalmykova (AIN) - 13.199
  7. Charlize Moerz (AUT) - 13.133
  8. DNF.: Deng Yalan (CHN)
Women's Uneven Bars:

  1. Kaylia Nemour (ALG) – 15.533
  2. Yang Fanyuwei (CHN) – 14.566
  3. Angelina Melnikova (AIN) – 14.500
  4. Kate McDonald (AUS) – 14.200
  5. Leila Vasileva (AIN) – 14.200
  6. Zoja Szekely (HUN) – 14.200
  7. Skye Blakely (USA) – 14.166
  8. Liudmila Roshchina (AIN) – 14.133

The results for men's events are given below:

Men's All-Around:

  1. Hashimoto Daiki (JPN) - 85.131
  2. Zhang Boheng (CHN) - 84.333
  3. Noe Seifert (SUI) - 82.831
  4. Shi Cong (CHN) - 82.297
  5. Shinnosuke Oka (JPN) - 81.797
  6. Angel Barajas (COL) - 81.432
  7. Daniel Marinov (AIN) - 80.766
  8. Krisztofer Meszaros (HUN) - 80.664
  9. Caio Souza (BRA) - 80.530
  10. Florian Langenegger (SUI) - 79.599
Men's Floor Exercise:

  1. Jake Jarman (GBR) - 14.866
  2. Luke Whitehouse (GBR) - 14.666
  3. Carlos Yulo (PHI) - 14.533
  4. Kameron Nelson (USA) - 14.133
  5. Tikumporn Surintornta (THA) - 13.7
  6. Milad Karimi (KAZ) - 13.6
  7. Krisztofer Meszaros (HUN) - 13.266
  8. Kazuki Minami (JPN) - 12.533

Men's Pommel Horse:

  1. Hong Yanming (CHN) - 14.6
  2. Mamikon Khachatryan (ARM) - 14.6
  3. Patrick Hoopes (USA) - 14.566
  4. Hamlet Manukyan (ARM) - 14.433
  5. Alexander Yolshin-Cash (GBR) - 14.366
  6. Zeinolla Idrissov (KAZ) - 13.666
  7. Nariman Kurbanov (KAZ) - 13.533
  8. Aidan Li (CAN) - 12.366

Men's Still Rings:

  1. Donnell Whittenburg (USA) - 14.7
  2. Adem Asil (TUR) - 14.566
  3. Lan Xingyu (CHN) - 14.5
  4. Zhang Boheng (CHN) -- 14.466
  5. Eleftherios Petrounias (GRE) -- 14.3
  6. Caio Souza (BRA) -- 14.166
  7. Glen Cuyle (BEL) -- 13.933
  8. Harry Hepworth (GBR) -- 13.366

Medal Tally at the 2025 World Gymnastics Championships

China is dominating the medal tally at the 2025 World Gymnastics Championships, with the American team settling in second place. The medal tally is given below.

Rank



Nation



Gold



Silver



Bronze



Total



1



China



1



1



3



5



2



United

States



1



1



2



4



3



Great

Britain



1



1



0



2



4



Algeria



1



0



0



1



4



Japan



1



0



0



1



6



Armenia



0



1



0



1



6



Canada



0



1



0



1



6



Turkey



0



1



0



1



9



Philippines



0



0



1



1



9



Switzerland



0



0



1



1





Individual

Neutral Athletes



2



1



0



3



Totals



7



7



7



21


The medal tally will be updated after the conclusion of the men's vault, parallel bars, horizontal bars, and women's balance beam and floor finals.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

