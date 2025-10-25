World Gymnastics Championships 2025 Final Results and Medal Tally: Joscelyn Roberson wins bronze and Team USA loses top spot in overall tally

The 2025 World Gymnastics Championships were scheduled from October 19 to 25, at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta. The Championships showcased several stunning performances from Olympic and World Championship medalists.
A neutral gymnast from Russia Angelina Melnikova dominated multiple women's events, including the all-around and vault. She outfoxed the American gymnast Leanne Wong and China's Zhang Qingying to earn her second all-around world championships gold medal. The 25-year-old Olympic medalist also topped the vault event by surpassing Lia-Monica Fontaine and Joscelyn Roberson.
USA's Donnell Whittenburg topped the men's still rings with 14.7 points at the 2025 World Gymnastics Championships. He was followed by Adem Asil (14.566) and Lan Xingyu (14.5).
Final Results of the 2025 World Gymnastics Championships:
The results for women's events are given below:
Women's All-Around:
- Angelina Melnikova (AIN) - 55.066
- Leanne Wong (USA) - 54.966
- Zhang Qingying (CHN) - 54.633
- Kaylia Nemour (ALG) - 54.564
- Asia D’Amato (ITA) - 53.532
- Rina Kishi (JPN) - 52.232
- Aiko Sugihara (JPN) - 52.132
- Abigail Martin (GBR) - 52.998
- Naomi Visser (NED) - 52.299
- Ruby Evans (GBR) - 52.066
Women's vault:
- Angelina Melnikova (AIN) - 14.466
- Lia-Monica Fontaine (CAN) - 14.033
- Joscelyn Roberson (USA) - 13.983
- Lisa Vaelen (BEL) - 13.866
- Karina Schoenmaier (GER) - 13.483
- Anna Kalmykova (AIN) - 13.199
- Charlize Moerz (AUT) - 13.133
- DNF.: Deng Yalan (CHN)
Women's Uneven Bars:
- Kaylia Nemour (ALG) – 15.533
- Yang Fanyuwei (CHN) – 14.566
- Angelina Melnikova (AIN) – 14.500
- Kate McDonald (AUS) – 14.200
- Leila Vasileva (AIN) – 14.200
- Zoja Szekely (HUN) – 14.200
- Skye Blakely (USA) – 14.166
- Liudmila Roshchina (AIN) – 14.133
The results for men's events are given below:
Men's All-Around:
- Hashimoto Daiki (JPN) - 85.131
- Zhang Boheng (CHN) - 84.333
- Noe Seifert (SUI) - 82.831
- Shi Cong (CHN) - 82.297
- Shinnosuke Oka (JPN) - 81.797
- Angel Barajas (COL) - 81.432
- Daniel Marinov (AIN) - 80.766
- Krisztofer Meszaros (HUN) - 80.664
- Caio Souza (BRA) - 80.530
- Florian Langenegger (SUI) - 79.599
Men's Floor Exercise:
- Jake Jarman (GBR) - 14.866
- Luke Whitehouse (GBR) - 14.666
- Carlos Yulo (PHI) - 14.533
- Kameron Nelson (USA) - 14.133
- Tikumporn Surintornta (THA) - 13.7
- Milad Karimi (KAZ) - 13.6
- Krisztofer Meszaros (HUN) - 13.266
- Kazuki Minami (JPN) - 12.533
Men's Pommel Horse:
- Hong Yanming (CHN) - 14.6
- Mamikon Khachatryan (ARM) - 14.6
- Patrick Hoopes (USA) - 14.566
- Hamlet Manukyan (ARM) - 14.433
- Alexander Yolshin-Cash (GBR) - 14.366
- Zeinolla Idrissov (KAZ) - 13.666
- Nariman Kurbanov (KAZ) - 13.533
- Aidan Li (CAN) - 12.366
Men's Still Rings:
- Donnell Whittenburg (USA) - 14.7
- Adem Asil (TUR) - 14.566
- Lan Xingyu (CHN) - 14.5
- Zhang Boheng (CHN) -- 14.466
- Eleftherios Petrounias (GRE) -- 14.3
- Caio Souza (BRA) -- 14.166
- Glen Cuyle (BEL) -- 13.933
- Harry Hepworth (GBR) -- 13.366
Medal Tally at the 2025 World Gymnastics Championships
China is dominating the medal tally at the 2025 World Gymnastics Championships, with the American team settling in second place. The medal tally is given below.
The medal tally will be updated after the conclusion of the men's vault, parallel bars, horizontal bars, and women's balance beam and floor finals.