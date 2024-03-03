World Indoor Championships 2024: Medal tally after Day 2

The sun has set on the second day of some sizzling action at the World Indoor Championships, and we now have 23 countries who've managed to claim a podium finish in Glasgow.

The United States still holds the lead in the medal tally, bragging a total of nine medals from the Championships. On Saturday, March 2, American athletes Grant Holloway and Elle St. Pierre added two golds to their country’s collection, taking the total to four.

Holloway won the 60m hurdles with a new championship record of 7.29 seconds, while St. Pierre clocked an 8:20.87 on her way to the gold as well as a championship and area record. USA also added a silver and two more bronze to their collection on Saturday.

Belgium jumped up a spot, while Great Britain made its first venture into the medal tally for the Championships. The two countries are now tied for second place in the tally, with two golds apiece.

Belgium had managed to win the pentathlon on day one, and their second top-of-the-podium finish was the credit of 400m sprinter Alexander Doom, who ran a 45.25s for his win. He beat Olympic champion Karsten Warholm and Olympic silver medalist Rusheen McDonald while setting a new national record.

Great Britain registered gold medals in both the men's 3000m race and the women's pole vault. Josh Kerr clocked a 7:42.98 to win his first-ever World Indoor Championships medal, while Molly Caudery cleared a height of 4.80m for her win.

In fourth place in the medal tally is the Netherlands with one medal of each color, while Australia, Burkina Faso, Canada, Greece, and Saint Lucia are tied for fifth having clinched one gold each.

World Indoor Championships: Full medal tally after day 2

Here is what the medal tally looks like after day two of the World Indoor Championships:

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States 4 2 3 9 2 Belgium 2 0 0 2 Great Britain 2 0 0 2 4 Netherlands 1 1 1 3 5 Australia 1 0 0 1 Burkina Faso 1 0 0 1 Canada 1 0 0 1 Greece 1 0 0 1 Saint Lucia 1 0 0 1 10 Italy 0 2 2 4 11 New Zealand 0 2 0 2 12 Ethiopia 0 1 1 2 13 Algeria 0 1 0 1 Finland 0 1 0 1 Germany 0 1 0 1 Norway 0 1 0 1 Poland 0 1 0 1 Ukraine 0 1 0 1 19 Jamaica 0 0 3 3 20 France 0 0 1 1 Kenya 0 0 1 1 Portugal 0 0 1 1 Slovenia 0 0 1 1