World Olympic Games Qualifier Istanbul-Wrestling: Schedule, where to watch, American wrestlers in action and more

The World Olympic Games Qualifier for Wrestling is slated to be held from May 9 to May 12, 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey. This competition is the last chance for all the wrestlers to earn their spots in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The top three wrestlers in each weight category will attain a ticket to Paris for their country.

Multiple renowned athletes such as Spencer Lee and Zain Retherford will be seen competing at the World Olympic Games Qualifier. Team USA will only compete in two men's freestyle weight classes i.e. 57kg and 65kg. Along with this, they will also participate in three Greco-Roman weight classes which are 60kg, 67kg and 77kg.

Athletes in the other 13 weight classes in the men's freestyle category, Greco-Roman, and women's freestyle category have already earned their spots for the Paris Olympics. The schedule and athletes' roster for the event have been released. Let's have a look at it.

Schedule for the World Olympic Games Qualifier

May 9, Thursday

Timing - 3:00 am - 9:00 am (ET)

Preliminary Rounds in Greco-Roman: 60-67-77-87-97-130 kg

Timing -11:00 am - 1:30 pm (ET)

Paris 2024 Qualification Rounds in Greco-Roman: 60-67-77-87-97-130 kg

May 10, Friday

Timing - 3:00 am - 8:00 am (ET)

Preliminary Rounds in Women's Freestyle: 50-53-57-62-68-76 kg and repechage in Greco-Roman - 60-67-77-87-97-130 kg

Timing - 9:45 am - 10:45 am (ET)

Bronze medal matches in Greco-Roman repechage - 60-67-77-87-97-130 kg

Timing - 11:00 am - 1:30 am (ET)

Paris 2024 Qualification Rounds in Women's Freestyle: 50-53-57-62-68-76 kg

Timing - 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm (ET)

Paris 2024 Qualification Rounds (3rd place vs 3rd place) in Greco-Roman: 60-67-77-87-97-130 kg

May 11, Saturday

Timing - 3:00 am - 9:00 (ET)

Rounds in Men's Freestyle - 57-65-74-86-97-125 kg and repechage in Women's Freestyle: 50-53-57-62-68-76 kg

Timing - 9:45 am - 10:45 am (ET)

Bronze medal matches in Women's Freestyle: 50-53-57-62-68-76 kg

Timing - 11:00 am - 1:30 pm (ET)

Paris 2024 Qualification Rounds in Men's Freestyle - 57-65-74-86-97-125 kg

Timing - 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm (ET)

Paris 2024 Qualification Rounds (3rd place vs 3rd place) in Women's Freestyle: 50-53-57-62-68-76 kg

May 12, Sunday

Timing - 8:00 am - 9:30 am ( ET)

Repechage in Men's Freestyle 57-65-74-86-97-125 kg

Timing - 9:45 am - 10:45 am (ET)

Bronze medal matches in Men's Freestyle 57-65-74-86-97-125 kg

Timing - 11:00 am - 12:00 pm (ET)

Paris 2024 Qualification Rounds (3rd place vs 3rd place) in Men's Freestyle 57-65-74-86-97-125 kg

American wrestlers in action

Some of the US wrestlers to compete at the 2024 World Olympic Games Qualifier, Wrestling, are:

Spencer Lee - 57 kg Zain Retherford - 65 kg Dalton Roberts - 60 kg Greco-Roman Ellis Coleman - 67 kg Greco-Roman Kamal Bey - 77 kg Greco-Roman

When and where to watch the 2024 World Olympic Games Qualifier, Wrestling?

Wrestling enthusiasts can watch the event live on Flowrestling.com, which will start at 10 am (local time) or 3:00 am (ET Time) every day from May 9 - May 12, 2024. The real-time results of the competition will also be available on the UWW Arena.