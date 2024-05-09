World Olympic Games Qualifier Wrestling 2024 Brackets: Everything to know about the full draws for Team USA

The brackets for the World Olympic Games Qualifiers Wrestling in Istanbul, Turkey have been announced and they promise some interesting match-ups. While a few Team USA players have it pretty straightforward, others will have to pick their way through a stacked field to make it to the Games.

Five Americans, namely Dalton Roberts, Ellis Coleman, Kamal Bey, Spencer Lee, and Zain Retherford will be in action at the Başakşehir Gençlik ve Spor Tesisleri. Each of these wrestlers have already won the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in their respective categories, and a top-three finish in Turkey guarantees them a ticket to the Paris Olympics.

Roberts will take to the mat for the 60kg Greco-Roman, where his first-round clash comes against Viktor Petryk, with the American remaining the favorite for the win. Roberts' way to the quarterfinals looks clear, with a clash against first seed Gevorg Gharibyan awaiting him there.

Meanwhile, Ellis Coleman and Kamal Bey will compete in the 67kg and 77kg Greco-Roman categories respectively, and will have to battle a packed field. Coleman opens against U23 World Championships medalist Aliaksandr Liavonchyk, as Bey takes on World silver medalist Sergei Kutuzov.

On the freestyle end of things at the World Olympic Games Qualifier, Spencer Lee has an easy opening round in the 57kg. However, a win will mean he has to take on Chinese first Wanhao Zou to keep his Olympic dream alive.

On the other hand, Zain Retherford should have it easy in the 65kg freestyle opening rounds, with a clash against Olympian Tulga Tumur Ochir looking likely in the quarterfinals.

World Olympic Games Qualifier Wrestling: Full brackets for Team USA

Here are the full brackets for Team USA at the World Olympic Games Qualifier.

*Matches highlighted indicate Team USA in action.

World Olympic Games Qualifier 60kg Greco Roman Qualifying

Rodriguez He A. (5) vs Kim D. (6)

Roberts D. (7) vs Petryk V. (8)

Bica V. (9) vs Bobillo Vigi D. (10)

Goliath R. (11) vs Sina B. (12)

Tibilov G. (13) vs Makaranka H. (14)

Batkhuyag M. (15) vs Bunfuka I. (16)

Tracz M. (17) vs Failauga J. (18)

Mohammadi N. (19) vs Kraemer C. (20)

Mammadov M. (21) vs Jurkjans A. (22)

Sumit S. (23) vs Arnaut R. (24)

Ettalibi I. (25) vs Durdyyev U. (26)

Petravicius J. (27) vs Petrov N. (28)

World Olympic Games Qualifier 67kg Freestyle Qualifying

Ashu A. (5) vs Joergensen H. (6)

Kinsinger E. (7) vs Soto Garcia N. (8)

Setti A. (9) vs Jeremejev A. (10)

Coleman E. (11) vs Liavonchyk A. (12)

Vetsch A. (13) vs Prenga G. (14)

Etlinger D. (15) vs Petic V. (16) v

Elsayed Mie . (17) vs Amaev A. (TS 4)

Mihut M. (TS 3) vs Nobatov B. (18) Bakhshilloev M. (19) vs Koshkar D. (20)

Visaitov A. (21) vs Zoidze R. (22)

Oehlen N. (23) vs Kargbo S. (24)

Ro Y. (25) vs Can S. (26)

Bwrnatek M. (27) vs Barahmah A. (28)

Ryu H. (29) vs Lipasti M. (30)

Grigaliunas A. vs Li L.

World Olympic Games Qualifier 77kg Greco Roman 1/16 Finals

Gutu A. (TS 1) vs Ibaev I. (5)

Kupi K. (6) vs Viruet J. (7)

Liu R. (10) vs Prevolarakis G or Lee D

Kure P. (11) vs Dietsche F. (12)

A Barnawiu H. (13) vs Czarnecki K. (14)

Yeats J. (15) vs Galkinas P. (16) Mnatsakanian A. (17) vs Sanchez Silv M. (18)

Yakovliev V. (19) vs Levai Z. (TS 4) v

Bey K. (TS 3) vs Kutuzov S. (20)

Bardyieu T. (21) vs De J. (22)

Varga O. (23) vs Ezimov B. (24)

Benitez Cast E. (25) vs Olofsson P. (26)

Kamenjasevic A. (27) vs Bur J. (28)

Cojocaru I. (29) vs Nemes V. (30)

Vikas V. (31) vs Abbrescia R. (32)

Krueger O. (33) vs Lomadze I. (TS 2)

World Olympic Games Qualifier 57kg Freestyle Qualifying

Tarik B. (5) vs Lee S. (6)

Mejias Rodri P. (7) vs Egorov V. (8)

Leung T. (9) vs Epp T. (10)

Kalzhan R. (12) vs Matjanob K. (13)

Sarlak A. (14) vs Piroddu S. (15)

Lehr H. (16) vs Mukhtarov I. (17)

Han C. (18) vs Hammer Cude P. (1)

Rea Villarro G. (20) vs Bunduka I. (21)

Zandanbud Z. (22) vs Metreveli L. (23)

Yatsenko A. (24) vs Capellan D. (25)

Vangelov G. (26) vs Kim S. (27)

World Olympic Games Qualifier 65kg Freestyle 1/16 Finals

Sacultan M. (TS 1) vs Failauga J. (5)

Kim K. (6) ve Kramer J. (7)

Dudaev I. (10) vs Kriabin N. (8)

or Nicolescu C. (9)

Clarke A. (11) vs Aakarov A. (12)

Naim M. (13) vs Chow G. (14)

Musaev A. (15) Alili B. (16) or Duman A. (17)

Yuan S. (20) vs Bienkowski K. (18) or Arushaniane E. (19

Seyidov J. (21) vs Arsamerzuoev K. (TS 4)

Kudieb A. (TS 3) vs Abdullah M. (22)

Oriwa D. (23) vs Wesley A. (24)

Guzan I. (27) vs Coman S. (25) or Retherford Z. (26)

Tumur Ochir T. (28) vs M Alibegov A. (29)

Sujeet S. (30) vs Jalolov U. (31)

Yuan J. (32) vs Hanna II S. (33) or Bingham L. (34)

Heung T. (35) vs Mcneil L. (36)

Kargbo S. (37) vs Leutert N. (TS 2)